12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
Indian opposition parties condemned a move to suspend 12 lawmakers on Monday for "violent behaviour", and in a joint statement branded the decision as "unwarranted and undemocratic".Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of the ultra-nationalist Shiv Sena party and one of the MPs to be suspended, accused the Indian government of "silencing the voices of those who speak against them". According to an official note from parliament, the 12 opposition lawmakers were suspended for "obstructing the business of the House through their unprecedented acts". During the previous session of the Indian Parliament, the Opposition parties who were protesting over the Pegasus IT row and the contentious farm laws caused constant disruption and adjournments. Consequently, the monsoon session ended abruptly. However, on the last day of the session, shocking visuals of violence were reported after which Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Om Birla, decided to take action against those who were responsible for the indiscipline during the session.
