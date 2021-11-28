https://sputniknews.com/20211128/who-data-insufficient-to-conclude-omicron-more-dangerous-than-delta-1091093014.html

WHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta

WHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta

GENEVA (Sputnik) - There are not enough data yet to state that the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more dangerous than the Delta one, and existing vaccines... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T19:46+0000

2021-11-28T19:46+0000

2021-11-28T19:46+0000

omicron covid strain

world health organization (who)

south africa

pandemic

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091075461_0:64:3191:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_bfce16da12ab85a40b57a360f00e4751.jpg

"It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, including Delta. The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors," the WHO said in a statement.The organization also added that it is not clear yet if the Omicron strain leads to a more serious course of the disease.The WHO is also working with a group of technical experts to figure out if the new strain can affect the effectiveness of the existing vaccines and other sanitary measures.The organization identified on Friday the new strain, first detected in South Africa, as one of concern, as it is reported to be more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world health organization (who), south africa, pandemic, covid-19