Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/uk-royal-air-force-accused-of-woke-bhery-after-it-ditches-airwomen-and-airmen-for-aviators-1091086731.html
UK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
UK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence raised eyebrows after it published its "inclusive language" guide, which gives clues on how to discuss sensitive topics... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T13:40+0000
2021-11-28T13:40+0000
gender equality
lgbt
gender neutrality
uk royal air force
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106354/91/1063549164_0:2:4426:2492_1920x0_80_0_0_a30d012e4e17416d2092137899945027.jpg
The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has been accused of "needless wokery" after it ditched the terms "airwomen" and "airmen" for the gender neutral term "aviators", The Mail on Sunday has reported. According to the outlet, there has been no public announcement of the change as yet, but said the new guidance was published in the RAF's official magazine Airclues.Former Tory MP and ex-Army colonel Patrick Mercer described the proposed term as "woke b***hery".It appears the Royal Air Force has followed in the footsteps of the Royal Australian Air Force, which announced this April that it will no longer use the term "airman" to describe staff and will replace it with "aviator".Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence published a new "inclusive guideline" that advised personnel on how to discuss certain sensitive subjects such as gender identity and sexuality. The guide was described as a "toolkit" to help staff understand why "certain words or use of language is hurtful or non-inclusive". One paragraph stated that the terms "woman" and "female" mean different things.The document also advises personnel to ask which pronouns their comrades use. Try asking: "May I ask how you prefer me to address you, for example what pronoun do you use?", it states.The MoD has come under criticism, with opponents of the new guide accusing it of "woke nonsense".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106354/91/1063549164_551:0:3876:2494_1920x0_80_0_0_0b3ec3fe4c25851adedc46e5f75d9cc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gender equality, lgbt, gender neutrality, uk royal air force, uk

UK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators

13:40 GMT 28.11.2021
© AP Photo / Cpl L Matthews/MoD In this image released by Britain's Ministry of Defense, a Tornado pilot sits in his cockpit before flying at Britain Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus Saturday, April 14, 2018
In this image released by Britain's Ministry of Defense, a Tornado pilot sits in his cockpit before flying at Britain Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus Saturday, April 14, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© AP Photo / Cpl L Matthews/MoD
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence raised eyebrows after it published its "inclusive language" guide, which gives clues on how to discuss sensitive topics such as sexuality and gender identity. One paragraph stated that "not all women are biologically female" and the conflation of the terms erases members of the trans community.
The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has been accused of "needless wokery" after it ditched the terms "airwomen" and "airmen" for the gender neutral term "aviators", The Mail on Sunday has reported. According to the outlet, there has been no public announcement of the change as yet, but said the new guidance was published in the RAF's official magazine Airclues.

"No longer does it mean just aircrew, but the term 'aviator' has now replaced the generic term of 'airman' to bring right up to date the way we should describe all of our personnel in a modern and appropriate manner. So, it's no longer 'Soldiers, Sailors, & Airmen' but 'Soldiers, Sailors, & Aviator'", the article in the magazine read.

Former Tory MP and ex-Army colonel Patrick Mercer described the proposed term as "woke b***hery".

"For years I had airmen and airwomen under my command", he said. "You have two perfectly good, historic, tried and tested terms which have never caused any difficulties or problems. If you are going to do this sort of thing, presumably the idea of women service people wearing skirts and doing up their tunics differently to men needs to stop too. Where do you draw the line? There's also a cost implication due to the sheer bureaucracy of scrapping signs and letters saying airmen and women", Mr Mercer said.

It appears the Royal Air Force has followed in the footsteps of the Royal Australian Air Force, which announced this April that it will no longer use the term "airman" to describe staff and will replace it with "aviator".

Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence published a new "inclusive guideline" that advised personnel on how to discuss certain sensitive subjects such as gender identity and sexuality. The guide was described as a "toolkit" to help staff understand why "certain words or use of language is hurtful or non-inclusive". One paragraph stated that the terms "woman" and "female" mean different things.

"Referring to women as females is perceived by many as reducing a woman to her reproductive parts and abilities. Not all women are biologically female, and the conflation of 'female' to 'woman' erases gender nonconforming people and members of the trans community", the guide read.

The document also advises personnel to ask which pronouns their comrades use. Try asking: "May I ask how you prefer me to address you, for example what pronoun do you use?", it states.

The MoD has come under criticism, with opponents of the new guide accusing it of "woke nonsense".

"For anybody in the street, woman means human female. If you ask for a female doctor or a woman doctor, you are asking for the same thing. This language is unintelligible to anyone who hasn't been doing a gender studies course in a university", said Maya Forstater, executive director of the campaign group Sex Matters.

000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:19 GMTBiden's Attempt at Sending Message of Return to Normalcy Thwarted by New COVID Variant
14:00 GMTMacron Bashed for 'Throwing Toys Out of Pram' as Patel Uninvited to EU Talks on Channel Crossings
13:47 GMT'Leaked' Ballon d'Or Result Confirms Lionel Messi as Winner, But Dutch Pundit Blasts PSG Forward
13:40 GMTUK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators
12:57 GMTOpposition Slams Indian PM as Modi Skips All-Party Meeting a Day Before Winter Session of Parliament
12:45 GMTIranian Nuclear Chief: Israel Should Check Its Capabilities Before Threatening to Attack Tehran
12:13 GMTStorm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
11:19 GMT'Asleep at the Wheel': UK Bashed as China Has Pumped $900 Bln Into Commonwealth Nations Since 2005
11:15 GMTSolomon Islands Prime Minister Refuses to Resign Over Riots, Vows to Find 'Instigators' of Unrest
11:05 GMTPowerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru - Videos
11:04 GMT'Hate Won': Controversial Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says After 12th Show in 2 Months Gets Cancelled
10:55 GMTPrince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims
10:32 GMTSouth Africa Has Fewer Than 100 Omicron Cases
10:06 GMTCzech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
09:38 GMTEndangered Siberian Tiger Killed in Russia's Primorsky Territory
09:36 GMTNYT: Israel Was Behind Cyber Attack on Iran's Fuel System in October
09:34 GMTOver 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
09:16 GMTGerman Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
09:06 GMTNew Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online
08:37 GMTStowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video