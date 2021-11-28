https://sputniknews.com/20211128/uk-royal-air-force-accused-of-woke-bhery-after-it-ditches-airwomen-and-airmen-for-aviators-1091086731.html

UK Royal Air Force Accused of 'Woke B***hery' After It Ditches Airwomen and Airmen for Aviators

Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence raised eyebrows after it published its "inclusive language" guide, which gives clues on how to discuss sensitive topics... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has been accused of "needless wokery" after it ditched the terms "airwomen" and "airmen" for the gender neutral term "aviators", The Mail on Sunday has reported. According to the outlet, there has been no public announcement of the change as yet, but said the new guidance was published in the RAF's official magazine Airclues.Former Tory MP and ex-Army colonel Patrick Mercer described the proposed term as "woke b***hery".It appears the Royal Air Force has followed in the footsteps of the Royal Australian Air Force, which announced this April that it will no longer use the term "airman" to describe staff and will replace it with "aviator".Last month, the UK Ministry of Defence published a new "inclusive guideline" that advised personnel on how to discuss certain sensitive subjects such as gender identity and sexuality. The guide was described as a "toolkit" to help staff understand why "certain words or use of language is hurtful or non-inclusive". One paragraph stated that the terms "woman" and "female" mean different things.The document also advises personnel to ask which pronouns their comrades use. Try asking: "May I ask how you prefer me to address you, for example what pronoun do you use?", it states.The MoD has come under criticism, with opponents of the new guide accusing it of "woke nonsense".

