Stowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video
It remains unclear how exactly the man managed to survive the extreme temperatures and an altitude of 34,000 feet (over 10,000 metres) for such a long time. 28.11.2021
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104792/81/1047928112_0:56:4167:2400_1920x0_80_0_0_fde90a594bce40809f27b60d32554346.jpg
A man was found in the wheel well of an American Airlines flight from Guatemala, as he allegedly managed to travel in the landing gear compartment for more than two and a half hours without any severe injuries, the Miami Herald reported.The man was detained by the US Customs and Border Patrol and was later admitted to a hospital for evaluation.A video published on Twitter shows him sitting on the ground as airport personnel try to aid him and give him water.
It remains unclear how exactly the man managed to survive the extreme temperatures and an altitude of 34,000 feet (over 10,000 metres) for such a long time.
A man was found in the wheel well of an American Airlines flight from Guatemala, as he allegedly managed to travel in the landing gear compartment for more than two and a half hours without any severe injuries, the Miami Herald reported.
The man was detained by the US Customs and Border Patrol and was later admitted to a hospital for evaluation.

"US customs and border protection (CBP) officers at Miami international airport apprehended a 26-year-old man who attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala Saturday morning", the CBP statement said. "Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft".

A video published on Twitter shows him sitting on the ground as airport personnel try to aid him and give him water.

"We are working with law enforcement in their investigation", American Airlines said in a statement.

