https://sputniknews.com/20211128/stowaway-from-guatemala-hiding-in-american-airlines-planes-landing-gear-found-unharmed---video-1091082706.html

Stowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video

Stowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video

It remains unclear how exactly the man managed to survive the extreme temperatures and an altitude of 34,000 feet (over 10,000 metres) for such a long time. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T08:37+0000

2021-11-28T08:37+0000

2021-11-28T08:37+0000

miami

guatemala

us

florida

plane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104792/81/1047928112_0:56:4167:2400_1920x0_80_0_0_fde90a594bce40809f27b60d32554346.jpg

A man was found in the wheel well of an American Airlines flight from Guatemala, as he allegedly managed to travel in the landing gear compartment for more than two and a half hours without any severe injuries, the Miami Herald reported.The man was detained by the US Customs and Border Patrol and was later admitted to a hospital for evaluation.A video published on Twitter shows him sitting on the ground as airport personnel try to aid him and give him water.

miami

guatemala

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

miami, guatemala, us, florida, plane