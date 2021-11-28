Stowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video

A man was found in the wheel well of an American Airlines flight from Guatemala, as he allegedly managed to travel in the landing gear compartment for more than two and a half hours without any severe injuries, the Miami Herald reported.The man was detained by the US Customs and Border Patrol and was later admitted to a hospital for evaluation.A video published on Twitter shows him sitting on the ground as airport personnel try to aid him and give him water.
It remains unclear how exactly the man managed to survive the extreme temperatures and an altitude of 34,000 feet (over 10,000 metres) for such a long time.
"US customs and border protection (CBP) officers at Miami international airport apprehended a 26-year-old man who attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala Saturday morning", the CBP statement said. "Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft".
"We are working with law enforcement in their investigation", American Airlines said in a statement.
This man arrived to MIA in the landing gear of plane from a Guatemala flight. The flight was about two hours and thirty minutes and witness says he was unharmed😳✈️| #ONLYinDADEpic.twitter.com/qMPP5jjDvb