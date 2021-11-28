Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/storm-arwen-third-person-dies-in-uk-240000-residents-left-with-no-power-in-england-1091085689.html
Storm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
Storm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
The Met Office previously issued several types of warning for parts of the United Kingdom, including the rare red alert (danger to life). Storm Arwen, packing... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T12:13+0000
2021-11-28T12:13+0000
storm
electricity
uk
storm
deaths
natural disaster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091061822_0:83:1081:691_1920x0_80_0_0_936a7050c6f3eeb3c40aafdfa90a17c1.png
A third person has died in the United Kingdom after parts of the country were battered by Storm Arwen. The 35-year-old man in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was crushed by a tree. On Saturday, a school principal in Northern Ireland died after a tree fell on his car and another man died in England.Arwen has caused major power cuts across the country. According to electricity distributor Northern Powergrid, 240,000 residents were left without electricity in the North East and Yorkshire. The company said it has already restored power to around 182,000 customers. On Saturday, it was reported that over 100,000 people in Scotland were left without power. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said they've managed to restore power to 63,000 people.The storm has also caused transport disruptions. Police in Scotland said several roads were closed on Saturday due to fallen debris, while train services north of Newcastle ground to a halt. Some 120 lorries became stuck on the M62 motorway in northern England.A Welsh woman cheated death after a tree plunged through the roof of her pub. The incident captured on the video below, occurred when Cheryl Pound, 55, went on a cigarette break. She said she is not a spiritual person, but noted that smoking saved her life.The Met Office has called on all residents to stay at home and travel only if it is absolutely necessary. The national weather service also asked people to "stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life". The warnings to stay at home will expire late on Sunday, when the storm is expected to move to other parts of Europe.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091061822_24:0:1057:775_1920x0_80_0_0_4ac66929327dc9dd0cecb8c2fffc1021.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
storm, electricity, uk, storm, deaths, natural disaster

Storm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England

12:13 GMT 28.11.2021
© Photo : PAUL KINGSTONStorm Arwen aftermath in England. File photo
Storm Arwen aftermath in England. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© Photo : PAUL KINGSTON
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Met Office previously issued several types of warning for parts of the United Kingdom, including the rare red alert (danger to life). Storm Arwen, packing winds of almost 100 mph, made landfall on Friday afternoon and is expected to move into other parts of Europe late on 28 November.
A third person has died in the United Kingdom after parts of the country were battered by Storm Arwen. The 35-year-old man in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was crushed by a tree. On Saturday, a school principal in Northern Ireland died after a tree fell on his car and another man died in England.

Arwen has caused major power cuts across the country. According to electricity distributor Northern Powergrid, 240,000 residents were left without electricity in the North East and Yorkshire. The company said it has already restored power to around 182,000 customers. On Saturday, it was reported that over 100,000 people in Scotland were left without power. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said they've managed to restore power to 63,000 people.

The storm has also caused transport disruptions. Police in Scotland said several roads were closed on Saturday due to fallen debris, while train services north of Newcastle ground to a halt. Some 120 lorries became stuck on the M62 motorway in northern England.

A Welsh woman cheated death after a tree plunged through the roof of her pub. The incident captured on the video below, occurred when Cheryl Pound, 55, went on a cigarette break. She said she is not a spiritual person, but noted that smoking saved her life.
The Met Office has called on all residents to stay at home and travel only if it is absolutely necessary. The national weather service also asked people to "stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life". The warnings to stay at home will expire late on Sunday, when the storm is expected to move to other parts of Europe.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:45 GMTIranian Nuclear Chief: Israel Should Check Its Capabilities Before Threatening to Attack Tehran
12:13 GMTStorm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
11:19 GMT'Asleep at the Wheel': UK Bashed as China Has Pumped $900 Bln Into Commonwealth Nations Since 2005
11:15 GMTSolomon Islands Prime Minister Refuses to Resign Over Riots, Vows to Find 'Instigators' of Unrest
11:05 GMTPowerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru - Videos
11:04 GMT'Hate Won': Controversial Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says After 12th Show in 2 Months Gets Cancelled
10:55 GMTPrince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims
10:32 GMTSouth Africa Has Fewer Than 100 Omicron Cases
10:06 GMTCzech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
09:38 GMTEndangered Siberian Tiger Killed in Russia's Primorsky Territory
09:36 GMTNYT: Israel Was Behind Cyber Attack on Iran's Fuel System in October
09:34 GMTOver 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
09:16 GMTGerman Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
09:06 GMTNew Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online
08:37 GMTStowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video
08:20 GMTUK May Announce NHS Reshuffle to Tackle Omicron Variant, Sajid Javid Says
08:17 GMTUNRWA Funds Are Depleting and Palestinian Refugees Already Feel the Burden
08:05 GMT'Ronaldo's Only Ambition is to Retire With More Ballon d'Or Trophies Than Messi', Claims Award Chief
07:24 GMTDanger Zone: Tom Cruise Hangs From Wing of Flipping Plane for New Mission: Impossible Movie - Photos
06:56 GMTItalian Police Raid Juventus Offices as Part of Probe Into Player Transfers