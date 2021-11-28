Storm Arwen: Third Person Dies in UK, 240,000 Residents Left With No Power in England
The Met Office previously issued several types of warning for parts of the United Kingdom, including the rare red alert (danger to life). Storm Arwen, packing winds of almost 100 mph, made landfall on Friday afternoon and is expected to move into other parts of Europe late on 28 November.
A third person has died in the United Kingdom after parts of the country were battered by Storm Arwen. The 35-year-old man in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was crushed by a tree. On Saturday, a school principal in Northern Ireland died after a tree fell on his car and another man died in England.
Arwen has caused major power cuts across the country. According to electricity distributor Northern Powergrid, 240,000 residents were left without electricity in the North East and Yorkshire. The company said it has already restored power to around 182,000 customers. On Saturday, it was reported that over 100,000 people in Scotland were left without power. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said they've managed to restore power to 63,000 people.
The storm has also caused transport disruptions. Police in Scotland said several roads were closed on Saturday due to fallen debris, while train services north of Newcastle ground to a halt. Some 120 lorries became stuck on the M62 motorway in northern England.
A Welsh woman cheated death after a tree plunged through the roof of her pub. The incident captured on the video below, occurred when Cheryl Pound, 55, went on a cigarette break. She said she is not a spiritual person, but noted that smoking saved her life.
I've just spoken to this pub worker nearly crushed by a tree at The Star in Bridgend. She said: "That cigarette saved my life." #StormArwen pic.twitter.com/3VeLH2DSGQ— Conor Gogarty (@ConorGogarty) November 27, 2021
The Met Office has called on all residents to stay at home and travel only if it is absolutely necessary. The national weather service also asked people to "stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life". The warnings to stay at home will expire late on Sunday, when the storm is expected to move to other parts of Europe.