Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/south-africas-health-minister-unhappy-with-international-reaction-to-omicron-strain-1091091203.html
South Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
South Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - South African Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla told Sputnik on Sunday that he is unhappy with travel restrictions that many nations... 28.11.2021
The minister added that the government sees the travel bans on South Africa as an "irresponsible and unnecessary" step.Phaahla also said that the health ministry was dissatisfied with vaccination pace in the country.Earlier in the day, South Korea, Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia announced suspending travel with southern African countries. In past few days, a number of countries also resorted to restrictions on travels with the region over the Omicron variant, which was classified by the World Health Organization as one of concern.
South Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain

17:12 GMT 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAMDigital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham
Digital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAM
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - South African Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla told Sputnik on Sunday that he is unhappy with travel restrictions that many nations imposed on his country and its neighbours after the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.
"The action against southern African countries is unfortunate and will damage our economy. We trust that countries will follow the science and review their decisions. The Omicron variant is already widely spread to many parts of the world," Phaahla said.
The minister added that the government sees the travel bans on South Africa as an "irresponsible and unnecessary" step.
Phaahla also said that the health ministry was dissatisfied with vaccination pace in the country.
"We are disappointed with vaccine uptake and will continue to promote vaccination to everyone in our country," the minister said.
Earlier in the day, South Korea, Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia announced suspending travel with southern African countries. In past few days, a number of countries also resorted to restrictions on travels with the region over the Omicron variant, which was classified by the World Health Organization as one of concern.
