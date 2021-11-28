https://sputniknews.com/20211128/south-africas-health-minister-unhappy-with-international-reaction-to-omicron-strain-1091091203.html

South Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain

South Africa's Health Minister Unhappy With International Reaction to Omicron Strain

JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - South African Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla told Sputnik on Sunday that he is unhappy with travel restrictions that many nations... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T17:12+0000

2021-11-28T17:12+0000

2021-11-28T17:12+0000

omicron covid strain

south africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091091166_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_58a4a009804902be703fd86229e95629.jpg

The minister added that the government sees the travel bans on South Africa as an "irresponsible and unnecessary" step.Phaahla also said that the health ministry was dissatisfied with vaccination pace in the country.Earlier in the day, South Korea, Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia announced suspending travel with southern African countries. In past few days, a number of countries also resorted to restrictions on travels with the region over the Omicron variant, which was classified by the World Health Organization as one of concern.

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south africa