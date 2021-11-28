https://sputniknews.com/20211128/prince-charles-wondered-what-harry--meghans-children-would-look-like-book-claims--1091084236.html

Prince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims

Prince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims

Prince Charles was the "racist" royal who asked questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie, the New York Post reported, citing excerpts from the upcoming book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan". It was penned by American journalist Christopher Andersen, author of 18 New York Times bestsellers.In his book, the journalist cites a well-placed source who revealed what reportedly caused a serious rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.The insider says that on the morning the couple announced their engagement to the public, Prince Charles had a conversation with his wife Camilla.Christopher Andersen stops short of saying that the heir to the throne was the royal whom Meghan Markle seemingly accused of being racist during her interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. Instead, the journalist presents the situation in a way that suggests that Prince Charles' remark had been misunderstood and twisted by royal courtiers and by the time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were informed about it, the comment had reached toxic proportions, the author writes.Andersen puts the blame on high-level palace advisers known as "the men in Gray".Another insider told the journalist that Prince Harry was frustrated by his father’s comment and discussed the issue with him. The source revealed that Charles reportedly told his son that he was being "overly sensitive about the matter". Harry’s brother Prince William apparently shared this view. Although the Duke of Cambridge called his father’s alleged remark "tactless", he said it was "not a sign of racism within the family".A spokesperson for Prince Charles has dismissed the allegations laid out in the book. “This is fiction and not worth further comment”, the spokesperson said.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have refused to identify the individual who was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn. Later, the pair said that it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth or her husband Prince Philip, who was alive at the time of the interview.The allegation prompted widespread condemnation and even sparked calls to abolish the monarchy in the United Kingdom. During the tell-all interview, the Sussexes made several other sensational claims:

