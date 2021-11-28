Prince Charles Wondered What Harry & Meghan's Children Would Look Like, Book Claims
© AP Photo / Dominic LipinskiIn this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
Earlier this year, the Sussexes dropped a bombshell allegation against the royal family, claiming one individual was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn. The allegation sparked a huge scandal, with critics accusing the royal family of racism. The Sussexes refused to reveal the identity of the individual.
Prince Charles was the "racist" royal who asked questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie, the New York Post reported, citing excerpts from the upcoming book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan". It was penned by American journalist Christopher Andersen, author of 18 New York Times bestsellers.
In his book, the journalist cites a well-placed source who revealed what reportedly caused a serious rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.
The insider says that on the morning the couple announced their engagement to the public, Prince Charles had a conversation with his wife Camilla.
“I wonder what the children will look like?” the Prince of Wales wondered, as per the book.
"Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain", replied Camilla, who was "somewhat taken aback", the author wrote.
"I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?" Charles asked, lowering his voice.
Christopher Andersen stops short of saying that the heir to the throne was the royal whom Meghan Markle seemingly accused of being racist during her interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. Instead, the journalist presents the situation in a way that suggests that Prince Charles' remark had been misunderstood and twisted by royal courtiers and by the time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were informed about it, the comment had reached toxic proportions, the author writes.
Andersen puts the blame on high-level palace advisers known as "the men in Gray".
"The question posed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace", he writes.
Another insider told the journalist that Prince Harry was frustrated by his father’s comment and discussed the issue with him. The source revealed that Charles reportedly told his son that he was being "overly sensitive about the matter". Harry’s brother Prince William apparently shared this view. Although the Duke of Cambridge called his father’s alleged remark "tactless", he said it was "not a sign of racism within the family".
A spokesperson for Prince Charles has dismissed the allegations laid out in the book. “This is fiction and not worth further comment”, the spokesperson said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have refused to identify the individual who was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn. Later, the pair said that it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth or her husband Prince Philip, who was alive at the time of the interview.
The allegation prompted widespread condemnation and even sparked calls to abolish the monarchy in the United Kingdom. During the tell-all interview, the Sussexes made several other sensational claims:
Meghan Markle accused the Palace of perpetuating falsehoods about her and Prince Harry;
the duchess said life as a royal made her suicidal and alleged that the staff refused to help her when she approached them about the issue;
Prince Harry said his father and brother were "trapped" inside the royal system and said he was upset that his family didn’t condemn the toxic and racist treatment of his wife by the UK press;
the Duke of Sussex said his father had let him down and claimed he was cut off financially after the couple announced their decision on 8 January 2020 to step down from their senior roles in the royal family and move to North America in order to become financially independent.