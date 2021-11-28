https://sputniknews.com/20211128/powerful-73-magnitude-earthquake-hits-peru-1091085009.html

Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru

There have been no reports of damages or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 7.3-magnitude quake has hit the northern part of Peru, just 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of the city of Barranca. The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 80 kilometres (almost 50 miles).No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.Peru is located in a seismically active area known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.

