Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru
peru, latin america, earthquake

Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru

11:05 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 28.11.2021)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
There have been no reports of damages or casualties caused by the earthquake so far.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 7.3-magnitude quake has hit the northern part of Peru, just 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of the city of Barranca. The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 80 kilometres (almost 50 miles).
No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.
Peru is located in a seismically active area known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.
