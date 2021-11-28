Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Peru

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 7.3-magnitude quake has hit the northern part of Peru, just 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of the city of Barranca. The epicentre of the tremor was located at a depth of 80 kilometres (almost 50 miles).No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.Peru is located in a seismically active area known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.
There have been no reports of damages or casualties caused by the earthquake so far.
