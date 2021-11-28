https://sputniknews.com/20211128/poland-ready-to-help-finance-return-of-migrants-stuck-at-border-with-belarus-to-iraq-1091089103.html

Poland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Iraq

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Poland is willing to sponsor the repatriation of illegal migrants who are stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border trying to cross into the... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

The prime minister also stated that the EU should pitch in as well, since the migrants are not planning to stay in Poland but aiming to reach Germany or the Netherlands. At the same time, Warsaw does not require the assistance of the EU border agency, Frontex.Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded along the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military, and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into the nation's territory, while accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.

