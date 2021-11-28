Registration was successful!
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Poland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Iraq
Poland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Iraq
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Poland is willing to sponsor the repatriation of illegal migrants who are stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border trying to cross into the... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
poland
Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded along the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military, and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into the nation's territory, while accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.
belarus
poland
belarus, poland

Poland Ready to Help Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus to Iraq

15:45 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 28.11.2021)
© REUTERS / HANDOUTPolish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Poland is willing to sponsor the repatriation of illegal migrants who are stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border trying to cross into the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

"If there is a good will on the side of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko, we will immediately take up this positive signal and will cooperate in financing the migrants going home to Iraq and other countries. It should be a common effort, but we can also act very quickly on our own", Morawiecki said in an interview with the German news agency DPA.

The prime minister also stated that the EU should pitch in as well, since the migrants are not planning to stay in Poland but aiming to reach Germany or the Netherlands. At the same time, Warsaw does not require the assistance of the EU border agency, Frontex.

"Because we have 15,000 border guards and Frontex has up to 1,200 border and coast members for all external borders of the European Union. On top of the border guards we have also 15,000 soldiers. So our border is quite tight", Morawiecki added.

Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded along the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military, and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into the nation's territory, while accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.
