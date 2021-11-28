Over 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia

Of them, four are in critical condition, 14 are in moderate condition and 46 were mildly hurt.The statement said that all victims were provided with all necessary medical care and assistance. Those who were in need also received a consultation with a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist.In addition, 12 people are being treated at home.On 25 November smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground during the incident. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. Fifty-one people died, including 46 miners and 5 rescuers.
On 25 November smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground during the incident. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. Fifty-one people died, including 46 miners and 5 rescuers.