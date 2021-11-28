Registration was successful!
Over 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
Over 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia

09:34 GMT 28.11.2021
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба администрации правительства КузбассаEmergency services troops at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, Russia.
Emergency services troops at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба администрации правительства Кузбасса
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sixty-four people remain hospitalised following the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kuzbass-Kemerovo region, local authorities said on Sunday.

"Sixty-four victims of the Listvyazhnaya mine accident were taken to hospitals in Kuzbass", the statement published by local authorities said.

Of them, four are in critical condition, 14 are in moderate condition and 46 were mildly hurt.
The statement said that all victims were provided with all necessary medical care and assistance. Those who were in need also received a consultation with a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist.
In addition, 12 people are being treated at home.
© Sputnik / Alexander KrayazhevFlowers at a memorial to those killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, Russia.
Flowers at a memorial to those killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Flowers at a memorial to those killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexander Krayazhev
On 25 November smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground during the incident. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. Fifty-one people died, including 46 miners and 5 rescuers.
