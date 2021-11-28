https://sputniknews.com/20211128/new-jersey-school-to-remove-president--woodrow-wilsons-name-over-racism-legacy-1091093483.html

New Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy

New Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy

New Jersey School May Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name For Racism

The Camden school district is set to rename one of its schools, named after Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, following a vote that took place 18 months earlier, NJ.com reported on Sunday.The 90-year-old educational establishment was called on to change its name in a 2019 online petition and the initiative gained additional support after mass protests took place across the country following the death of George Floyd.Last year, a similar decision was taken by Princeton University, which removed Wilson's name from one of its schools. The university's president Christopher Eisgruber then noted that Wilson's segregation policies make his name highly inappropriate for the School of Public and International Relations.or East Camden) High School were also proposed.The process was stopped with the pandemic and resumed with a new committee of 10 people, formed last month.

