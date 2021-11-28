The Camden school district is set to rename one of its schools, named after Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, following a vote that took place 18 months earlier, NJ.com reported on Sunday.The 90-year-old educational establishment was called on to change its name in a 2019 online petition and the initiative gained additional support after mass protests took place across the country following the death of George Floyd.Last year, a similar decision was taken by Princeton University, which removed Wilson's name from one of its schools. The university’s president Christopher Eisgruber then noted that Wilson's segregation policies make his name highly inappropriate for the School of Public and International Relations.or East Camden) High School were also proposed.The process was stopped with the pandemic and resumed with a new committee of 10 people, formed last month.Last year, a similar decision was taken by Princeton University, which removed Wilson's name from one of its schools. According to the university’s president Christopher Eisgruber then noted that Wilson's segregation policies make his name highly inappropriate for the School of Public and International Relations.At the same time, Eisgruber noted that “Wilson remade Princeton, converting it from a sleepy college into a great research university.”
The 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, is known largely for a number of courageous liberal initiatives in the international arena, including the League of Nations, but he has been much criticized by today's activists for some of his domestic policies, such as the implementation of segregation in the federal civil service.
The Camden school district is set to rename one of its schools, named after Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, following a vote that took place 18 months earlier, NJ.com reported on Sunday.
“We are proud that our schools represent places of diversity and inclusion, and we plan to increase our efforts to reshape the identity of this venerable and cherished school,” the school said in a statement. “We plan to collaboratively work with current Wilson students, parents, alumni, and community leaders on an inclusive process to rename the school.“
The 90-year-old educational establishment was called on to change its name in a 2019 online petition and the initiative gained additional support after mass protests took place across the country following the death of George Floyd.
Last year, a similar decision was taken by Princeton University, which removed Wilson's name from one of its schools. The university’s president Christopher Eisgruber then noted that Wilson's segregation policies make his name highly inappropriate for the School of Public and International Relations.or East Camden) High School were also proposed.
The process was stopped with the pandemic and resumed with a new committee of 10 people, formed last month.
Last year, a similar decision was taken by Princeton University, which removed Wilson's name from one of its schools. According to the university’s president Christopher Eisgruber then noted that Wilson's segregation policies make his name highly inappropriate for the School of Public and International Relations.
At the same time, Eisgruber noted that “Wilson remade Princeton, converting it from a sleepy college into a great research university.”