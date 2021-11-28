https://sputniknews.com/20211128/mike-tyson-reveals-marijuana-makes-him-different-person-as-he-launches-new-cannabis-line-1091077825.html
Mike Tyson Reveals Marijuana Makes Him 'Different Person' as He Launches New Cannabis Line
Mike Tyson Reveals Marijuana Makes Him 'Different Person' as He Launches New Cannabis Line
Tyson, 55, is already known as a prominent advocate of marijuana legalization and an avid user, as well as for having a fairly successful business in the industry.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Tyson, 55, is already known as a prominent advocate of marijuana legalization and an avid user, as well as for having a fairly successful business in the industry.
Renowned boxer Mike Tyson claimed that cannabis has made him a "different person" and that he is launching his Tyson 2.0 cannabis line
to help those seeking emotional and physical healing, CNBC reported
on Saturday.
"It’s really all about the love of the medicine," Tyson, who is the co-founder and chief brand officer of the brand is quoted as telling the outlet. "I put a great deal of time in agriculture and discovering the right strain."
"It's become really complex," the former world heavyweight boxing champion added, "but it's the best time of my life."
According to the report, Tyson 2.0 started in Colorado as part of a collaboration with Columbia Care, a multistate operator based in the US with 99 dispensaries in 16 states, according to its website.
"Because of Mike Tyson’s passion for cannabis, and the insight he brought to this brand through his own positive outcomes, we knew we needed to bring this product line, which has such a broad appeal, to market as quickly as possible. We’re thrilled to be able to ramp up our partnership when we did," said Jesse Channon, Columbia Care’s chief growth officer. "It is also perfectly fitting that we are launching in Colorado, one of our largest markets, and look forward to leveraging our experience and scale to bring it to fruition across the country."
The Tyson 2.0 brand will begin selling $89.95 3.5 g (1 ounce) bags of weed with a range of strains ranging in potency, including the popular "Maui Wowie."
According to the Cannabis Benchmarks website,
the average price for an ounce of cannabis in the US in November was $82. In the coming months, Tyson 2.0 reportedly intends to sell pre-rolls and 3.5-gram jars of flower.
"He’s not just putting his name on a product. We won’t put product on the market unless Mike approves,” Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks said, adding that the former boxer is also engaged in the R&D process.
According to Wilks, Tyson chooses the strains he likes the best, with "the ‘Sour Diesel’ and ‘The Toad’ being some of his favorite strains."
"My best strain is ‘Sour Diesel,’"Tyson is quoted as saying, explaining how the new product line will help him get closer to his fans. "It’s a powerful connection with the buyer."
However, Tyson emphasized that he uses his cannabis brand products "for life."
"If I don’t use it for a week or three days, something of that capacity, I’m totally a different person. And I’m not a likable person," he said, apparently referring to some anger management problems that have been talked about for decades.
Earlier it was reported that the Southern African nation of Malawi has requested Tyson to serve as a brand ambassador for the country's medicinal cannabis business in order to attract investment in the country's agricultural endeavor.
Tyson is by far not the first celebrity to start his own line of marijuana products.
The "Marley Natural"
cannabis product was created in 2016 by the late family of music artist and cannabis enthusiast Bob Marley. Jay-Z, the rapper and business mogul, launched the "Monogram"
cannabis line in 2020, selling his products from a low of $40 for a 2 g flower.
Seth Rogen, the actor and comedian best known for his stoner films, launched his cannabis startup "Houseplant"
in 2019. Martha Stewart's CBD
brand, including gummies, which bears her name, was founded in 2020 and sells a line of health goods for humans and pets.