Mass Theft Occurs at Best Buy Store in Minnesota, Police Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An electronics store in Minnesota was looted by a group of 20 to 30 people on Black Friday, the Burnsville Police Department said. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

The suspects fled with stolen merchandise before police arrived at the Best Buy store in Burnsville, police spokeswoman Carissa Larsen said as cited by The Hill on Saturday.Police did not have any estimates on the amount of merchandise stolen from the Best Buy on Friday night. Nobody was injured during the robbery, which involved no weapons, according to police.The Maplewood Best Buy store was also looted by around 10-12 suspects on Black Friday, according to US media reports.Best Buy said in a statement after the thefts that it was working with local law enforcement on taking additional security precautions.The mob looting in Minnesota is the latest in a series of smash-and-grab gang attacks in the US.Earlier this month, two Nordstrom stores were looted in California and similar mass theft incidents were reported at other locations, including a Bloomingdale’s store and a Walgreens pharmacy.

