'Hate Won': Controversial Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says After 12th Show in 2 Months Gets Cancelled

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure in India. Last year, he was arrested by police in Indore in the central state of Madhya Pradesh... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has called the cancellation of his scheduled show in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka a "victory of hate"."Hate has won, artist has lost. I'm done, goodbye. Injustice", Faruqui wrote on Instagram.Hours before Faruqui's show was to begin, the city's police objected to the event because, according to them, it posed a "law and order" challenge. The security officials even labelled him a "controversial figure".On Saturday, police in Bengaluru wrote a letter to the organisers of Faruqui's show, the Curtain Call, stating their apprehensions regarding his programme in Karnataka's capital.A senior officer from the Bengaluru Police, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news publication The Indian Express that Faruqui's past, where he was found to have made provocative statements against one particular religion, was the main reason behind their objection to his show.Since he was arrested at the start of 2021 for hurting religious sentiments before being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India, Faruqui had been unable to perform in the country.On several occasions, the police have denied him permission, citing backlash from the majority Hindu community. The Bengaluru show was his 12th successive show to be cancelled this year.

2021

