Ghislaine Maxwell Ready to Take Stand at Trial to 'Save Her Own Life' - Report

The penultimate hearing of Maxwell's trial before the opening statements is set to take place on November 29. If found guilty, the 59-year-old former socialite... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to testify in order to "save her own life," and will do "whatever it takes" to clear her name in her New York trial on Monday, The Daily Mail reported.According to the report, as in high-profile sex abuse prosecutions, defendants frequently choose not to testify and instead put pressure on prosecutors to establish their case. Maxwell, however, is concerned about being blamed for the crimes of her ex-boyfriend Epstein. If her defense team believes it is necessary after the prosecution has rested, she will present her case to the jury.According to the prosecution, Maxwell allegedly molested four women, one of whom was only 14 at the time. Judge Alison Nathan, however, has determined that testimony from two of the women cannot be utilized in court since they were not underage at the time and in the location where the alleged crimes took place.And Annie Farmer, another woman, claimed she was sexually abused when she was 16 in New Mexico, where the legal age of consent is 16.Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.Earlier this month, Maxwell's relatives, three sisters and three brothers petitioned the UN to get her released from jail following at least four failed bail applications.Maxwell stands accused of six charges, including conspiracy to transport minors for the purpose of illicit sexual behavior.

