Ghislaine Maxwell Ready to Take Stand at Trial to 'Save Her Own Life' - Report
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGDefense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim points toward Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021.
The penultimate hearing of Maxwell's trial before the opening statements is set to take place on November 29. If found guilty, the 59-year-old former socialite and alleged madam for late convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein could face up to 80 years in prison.
Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to testify in order to "save her own life," and will do "whatever it takes" to clear her name in her New York trial on Monday, The Daily Mail reported.
"Ghislaine is absolutely prepared to take the stand. She is prepared to do whatever it takes to save her own life," an anonymous source close to the defendant told the newspaper. "She has never shied away from the truth and she is looking forward to her day in court."
According to the report, as in high-profile sex abuse prosecutions, defendants frequently choose not to testify and instead put pressure on prosecutors to establish their case. Maxwell, however, is concerned about being blamed for the crimes of her ex-boyfriend Epstein.
If her defense team believes it is necessary after the prosecution has rested, she will present her case to the jury.
"Ghislaine is not over-confident by any means but she knows she is telling the truth," the source said. "She has no fear about getting in the witness box."
According to the prosecution, Maxwell allegedly molested four women, one of whom was only 14 at the time. Judge Alison Nathan, however, has determined that testimony from two of the women cannot be utilized in court since they were not underage at the time and in the location where the alleged crimes took place.
"One is a British accuser who was 17 when the alleged activities took place but that is above the legal age in the UK," the source explained.
And Annie Farmer, another woman, claimed she was sexually abused when she was 16 in New Mexico, where the legal age of consent is 16.
"This is a huge blow to the prosecution," the source said. "They cannot prove two of their witnesses were underage so the judge will instruct the jury that their testimony cannot be used to convict Ghislaine."
Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Earlier this month, Maxwell's relatives, three sisters and three brothers petitioned the UN to get her released from jail following at least four failed bail applications.
Maxwell stands accused of six charges, including conspiracy to transport minors for the purpose of illicit sexual behavior.