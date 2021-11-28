Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala of the Civic Democratic Party as the nation's new prime minister.Fiala will lead a coalition government, which also includes the centrist Christian Democrats, liberal-conservative party TOP 09, the centrist Pirate Party, as well as the centrist-liberal Mayors and Independents Party (STAN).The coalition was formed after more than a month of talks that followed the 9 October general election in the country during which Fiala's Civic Democratic Party (ODS) gained an upper hand over the ANO movement. The latter used to control the biggest portion of the nation's Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.ODS secured 27.8% of the overall vote, while ANO gained 27.1% - down 2.5% compared to the previous election in 2017.
A new coalition of five parties recently reached an agreement about the composition of a new government. The appointment of the new head of the government will take place while maintaining social distancing after the country's president, Milos Zeman, tested positive for COVID-19.
Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala of the Civic Democratic Party as the nation's new prime minister.
"I appoint you the head of the government and wish you success in this position for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic", President Zeman said.
Fiala will lead a coalition government, which also includes the centrist Christian Democrats, liberal-conservative party TOP 09, the centrist Pirate Party, as well as the centrist-liberal Mayors and Independents Party (STAN).
The coalition was formed after more than a month of talks that followed the 9 October general election in the country during which Fiala's Civic Democratic Party (ODS) gained an upper hand over the ANO movement. The latter used to control the biggest portion of the nation's Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.
ODS secured 27.8% of the overall vote, while ANO gained 27.1% - down 2.5% compared to the previous election in 2017.