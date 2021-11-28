Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/czech-president-appoints-petr-fiala-as-countrys-new-prime-minister-1091083864.html
Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
A new coalition of five parties recently reached an agreement about the composition of a new government. The appointment of the new head of the government will... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T10:06+0000
2021-11-28T10:24+0000
czech republic
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala of the Civic Democratic Party as the nation's new prime minister.Fiala will lead a coalition government, which also includes the centrist Christian Democrats, liberal-conservative party TOP 09, the centrist Pirate Party, as well as the centrist-liberal Mayors and Independents Party (STAN).The coalition was formed after more than a month of talks that followed the 9 October general election in the country during which Fiala's Civic Democratic Party (ODS) gained an upper hand over the ANO movement. The latter used to control the biggest portion of the nation's Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.ODS secured 27.8% of the overall vote, while ANO gained 27.1% - down 2.5% compared to the previous election in 2017.
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
czech republic, europe

Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister

10:06 GMT 28.11.2021 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 28.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
A new coalition of five parties recently reached an agreement about the composition of a new government. The appointment of the new head of the government will take place while maintaining social distancing after the country's president, Milos Zeman, tested positive for COVID-19.
Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala of the Civic Democratic Party as the nation's new prime minister.
"I appoint you the head of the government and wish you success in this position for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic", President Zeman said.
Fiala will lead a coalition government, which also includes the centrist Christian Democrats, liberal-conservative party TOP 09, the centrist Pirate Party, as well as the centrist-liberal Mayors and Independents Party (STAN).
The coalition was formed after more than a month of talks that followed the 9 October general election in the country during which Fiala's Civic Democratic Party (ODS) gained an upper hand over the ANO movement. The latter used to control the biggest portion of the nation's Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.
ODS secured 27.8% of the overall vote, while ANO gained 27.1% - down 2.5% compared to the previous election in 2017.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:06 GMTCzech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister
09:38 GMTEndangered Siberian Tiger Killed in Russia's Primorsky Territory
09:36 GMTNYT: Israel Was Behind Cyber Attack on Iran's Fuel System in October
09:34 GMTOver 60 People Remain Hospitalised After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia
09:16 GMTGerman Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
09:06 GMTNew Social Ad on Domestic Violence Showing 'Bruised Kate Middleton' Causes Stir Online
08:37 GMTStowaway From Guatemala Hiding in American Airlines Plane's Landing Gear Found Unharmed - Video
08:20 GMTUK May Announce NHS Reshuffle to Tackle Omicron Variant, Sajid Javid Says
08:17 GMTUNRWA Funds Are Depleting and Palestinian Refugees Already Feel the Burden
08:05 GMT'Ronaldo's Only Ambition is to Retire With More Ballon d'Or Trophies Than Messi', Claims Award Chief
07:24 GMTDanger Zone: Tom Cruise Hangs From Wing of Flipping Plane for New Mission: Impossible Movie - Photos
06:56 GMTItalian Police Raid Juventus Offices as Part of Probe Into Player Transfers
06:37 GMTBJP MP Gautam Gambhir Receives Third Death Threat After Similar Messages From 'Daesh Kashmir'
06:06 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Picks Up Her 'MI6 Anti-Hacker Encrypted' Phone 'for Two People Only'
06:01 GMTFukushima Plant's Operator Starts Surveys to Prepare for Wastewater Dump, Reports Say
05:52 GMT'All Mouth and No Trousers': Boris Johnson 'Fed Up' With Priti Patel Over Migrant Channel Crossings
05:35 GMTFood Prices in Israel Much Higher Than in EU, Here's Why
04:46 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Strain is Likely Already in France, Health Minister Says
03:42 GMTHis Life, His Rules: Biden Spotted With Mask Down on His Chin While Inside Shop
03:28 GMTSouth Africa Laments Travel Restrictions, Calling Them ‘Punishment’ For ‘Excellent Science’