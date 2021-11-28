https://sputniknews.com/20211128/czech-president-appoints-petr-fiala-as-countrys-new-prime-minister-1091083864.html

Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister

Czech President Appoints Petr Fiala as Country's New Prime Minister

A new coalition of five parties recently reached an agreement about the composition of a new government. The appointment of the new head of the government will... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T10:06+0000

2021-11-28T10:06+0000

2021-11-28T10:24+0000

czech republic

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala of the Civic Democratic Party as the nation's new prime minister.Fiala will lead a coalition government, which also includes the centrist Christian Democrats, liberal-conservative party TOP 09, the centrist Pirate Party, as well as the centrist-liberal Mayors and Independents Party (STAN).The coalition was formed after more than a month of talks that followed the 9 October general election in the country during which Fiala's Civic Democratic Party (ODS) gained an upper hand over the ANO movement. The latter used to control the biggest portion of the nation's Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.ODS secured 27.8% of the overall vote, while ANO gained 27.1% - down 2.5% compared to the previous election in 2017.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

czech republic, europe