https://sputniknews.com/20211128/bjp-mp-gautam-gambhir-receives-third-death-threat-after-similar-messages-from-daesh-kashmir-1091080494.html
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Receives Third Death Threat After Similar Messages From 'Daesh Kashmir'
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Receives Third Death Threat After Similar Messages From 'Daesh Kashmir'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir has been known for taking a strong stand against anti-India militant groups, including... 28.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-28T06:37+0000
2021-11-28T06:37+0000
2021-11-28T06:37+0000
sport
terrorist
sputnik
militant group
threat
cricket
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
police
isis
mp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091081027_0:198:3089:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_8aee4e354474eb74ae27594ff55d13c7.jpg
Cricketer-turned-Indian Member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir from the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday received another threatening email, which claimed that he and his family would soon be killed.It is the third time in a week that Gambhir has received such a threat. Both on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Delhi-based lawmaker complained to police about getting death threats from "ISIS Kashmir" (Daesh*).According to The Indian Express, what alarmed security agencies tasked with ensuring Gambhir's safety is that this time, the email mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan, who is investigating the case. "Delhi Police and IPS Shweta Chauhan cannot do anything", the email sent to Gambhir said, claiming that Daesh "spies are also present in the forces".The Delhi Police launched a probe after the decorated cricketer, who led the national cricket team to victories in two World Cups in 2007 and 2011, got his first death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" during the week.While security was beefed up at his Delhi home, Gambhir received another death threat the next day.Along with the death threat, the email featured a video showing the MP's house and security staff. Even though the police established that the footage was an old video shot outside Gambhir's house, they still contacted Google in order to get the IP address.Subsequently, the police found out that the email address from which Gambhir has been receiving these threats was from Karachi in Pakistan. In the past, Gambhir has verbally clashed with Pakistani cricketers on Twitter over their views on Kashmir.The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has been ongoing since 1947. Both New Delhi and Islamabad claim sovereignty over the entirety of the Jammu and Kashmir region, which is currently administered in parts by both countries.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
jammu and kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091081027_50:0:2779:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9c4336031f506ddf22137017854ebbdb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, terrorist, sputnik, militant group, threat, cricket, bharatiya janata party (bjp), police, isis, mp, jammu and kashmir
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Receives Third Death Threat After Similar Messages From 'Daesh Kashmir'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir has been known for taking a strong stand against anti-India militant groups, including Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. His statements on the disputed region of Kashmir and close relationship with the nation's armed forces have not gone down too well with the extremists.
Cricketer-turned-Indian Member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir
from the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday received another threatening email, which claimed that he and his family would soon be killed.
It is the third time in a week that Gambhir has received such a threat. Both on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Delhi-based lawmaker complained to police about getting death threats from "ISIS Kashmir" (Daesh*).
According to The Indian Express, what alarmed security agencies tasked with ensuring Gambhir's safety is that this time, the email mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan, who is investigating the case.
"Delhi Police and IPS Shweta Chauhan cannot do anything", the email sent to Gambhir said, claiming that Daesh "spies are also present in the forces".
The Delhi Police launched a probe after the decorated cricketer
, who led the national cricket team to victories in two World Cups in 2007 and 2011, got his first death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" during the week.
While security was beefed up at his Delhi home, Gambhir received another death threat the next day.
Along with the death threat, the email featured a video showing the MP's house and security staff. Even though the police established that the footage was an old video shot outside Gambhir's house, they still contacted Google in order to get the IP address.
Subsequently, the police found out that the email address from which Gambhir has been receiving these threats was from Karachi in Pakistan.
In the past, Gambhir has verbally clashed with Pakistani cricketers on Twitter over their views on Kashmir.
The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has been ongoing since 1947. Both New Delhi and Islamabad claim sovereignty over the entirety of the Jammu and Kashmir region, which is currently administered in parts by both countries.
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.