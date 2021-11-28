https://sputniknews.com/20211128/all-mouth-and-no-trousers-boris-johnson-fed-up-with-priti-patel-over-migrant-channel-crossings-1091080156.html

'All Mouth and No Trousers': Boris Johnson 'Fed Up' With Priti Patel Over Migrant Channel Crossings

'All Mouth and No Trousers': Boris Johnson 'Fed Up' With Priti Patel Over Migrant Channel Crossings

At least 25,700 people have already made the cross-Channel journey in small boats this year, almost three times more than all of the crossings in 2020. 28.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-28T05:52+0000

2021-11-28T05:52+0000

2021-11-28T05:52+0000

france

boris johnson

migrants

english channel

crisis

uk

priti patel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091079997_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f10bda878f38e08daeb89e57672d8b93.jpg

Saturday saw a war of words between Priti Patel’s allies and UK government officials who reportedly reproached the home secretary for “doing nothing for two years” to prevent the migrant Channel crossings.UK media cited unnamed No 10 sources as saying that Patel was privately slammed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to “get a grip” on the issue of the Channel migrant crisis, and that BoJo was joined by other ministers at Saturday’s government meeting following the Calais drowning tragedy.Earlier this week, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the port of Calais in northern France, claiming the lives of 27 people, including three children.Addressing the incident, London insisted that Paris is responsible for the incident, while French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed that "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.“Boris is fuming over this. He’s heard a lot of talk about fixing this problem but two years on it’s even worse”, the source claimed, adding, “She [Patel] is happy to bask in the limelight when things are going well, but seems to go missing when it goes wrong”.Another insider accused the home secretary of being “missing in action” regarding interviews to respond to the news about the Calais tragedy.Patel’s allies, however, retaliated by blaming her ministerial colleagues and the French side for their unwillingness to contribute to resolving the Channel migrant crisis.One source reportedly referred to Johnson’s open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, which was followed by Paris cancelling Macron’s meeting with Patel to discuss the crisis. In the three-page text, Johnson, in particular, proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned to France.They added that “It’s no surprise we’re in this mess”, given that “Priti has been fighting a lone battle while departments across Whitehall have sat on their hands for two years”.The remarks came as Patel herself wrote in an article for The Sun that even though the government understands people’s “deep concerns about illegal immigration”, there is “no silver bullet” to resolve the crisis.Downing Street has, meanwhile, denied allegations that Johnson had lost patience with Patel, with a No 10 source reportedly stressing that “The Home Secretary has the Prime Minister’s full support”.“Some people are frustrated because this problem [of Channel crossings] has been going on for a long time. But these briefings aren’t helping to solve it”, the source pointed out.

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/france-reportedly-rebuffed-uk-bid-to-patrol-its-beaches-for-migrants-over-sovereignty-concerns--1090947209.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211119/albanian-pm-denies-plans-to-receive-channel-crossing-migrants-as-uk-doesnt-exclude-possibility-1090847419.html

TruePatriot Then FIRE her! 2

1

france

english channel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france, boris johnson, migrants, english channel, crisis, uk, priti patel