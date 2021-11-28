'All Mouth and No Trousers': Boris Johnson 'Fed Up' With Priti Patel Over Migrant Channel Crossings
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSMigrants are brought ashore onboard a RNLI Lifeboat, after having crossed the channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24, 2021
At least 25,700 people have already made the cross-Channel journey in small boats this year, almost three times more than all of the crossings in 2020.
Saturday saw a war of words between Priti Patel’s allies and UK government officials who reportedly reproached the home secretary for “doing nothing for two years” to prevent the migrant Channel crossings.
UK media cited unnamed No 10 sources as saying that Patel was privately slammed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to “get a grip” on the issue of the Channel migrant crisis, and that BoJo was joined by other ministers at Saturday’s government meeting following the Calais drowning tragedy.
© REUTERS / POOLBritish Home Secretary Priti Patel processes through the Central Lobby from House of Lords after the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2021.
Earlier this week, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the port of Calais in northern France, claiming the lives of 27 people, including three children.
Addressing the incident, London insisted that Paris is responsible for the incident, while French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed that "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.
Referring to Patel, one of the Downing Street sources argued that “she has overpromised and underdelivered for the past two years” when it comes to the Channel crossings-related issues. According to the insider, “It’s been all mouth and no trousers and everyone, including the PM [Johnson], is getting fed up of her”.
“Boris is fuming over this. He’s heard a lot of talk about fixing this problem but two years on it’s even worse”, the source claimed, adding, “She [Patel] is happy to bask in the limelight when things are going well, but seems to go missing when it goes wrong”.
Another insider accused the home secretary of being “missing in action” regarding interviews to respond to the news about the Calais tragedy.
Patel’s allies, however, retaliated by blaming her ministerial colleagues and the French side for their unwillingness to contribute to resolving the Channel migrant crisis.
One source reportedly referred to Johnson’s open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, which was followed by Paris cancelling Macron’s meeting with Patel to discuss the crisis. In the three-page text, Johnson, in particular, proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned to France.
“This letter debacle shows publicly what Priti has been battling against in private for the last two years. We have made all the offers the Prime Minister made to the French in his letter before. We could offer them a pot of unlimited gold and a magic wand to make this all stop and they would still find a reason to say no. People say she should get a grip of the situation, and now they can all see for themselves what she’s up against”, the source asserted.
They added that “It’s no surprise we’re in this mess”, given that “Priti has been fighting a lone battle while departments across Whitehall have sat on their hands for two years”.
The remarks came as Patel herself wrote in an article for The Sun that even though the government understands people’s “deep concerns about illegal immigration”, there is “no silver bullet” to resolve the crisis.
Downing Street has, meanwhile, denied allegations that Johnson had lost patience with Patel, with a No 10 source reportedly stressing that “The Home Secretary has the Prime Minister’s full support”.
“Some people are frustrated because this problem [of Channel crossings] has been going on for a long time. But these briefings aren’t helping to solve it”, the source pointed out.