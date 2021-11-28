https://sputniknews.com/20211128/absolute-hubris-rand-paul-slams-fauci-for-saying-i-represent-science-1091095176.html

‘Absolute Hubris’: Rand Paul Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'

‘Absolute Hubris’: Rand Paul Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'

‘Absolute Hubris’: GOP Senator Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'

2021-11-28T23:53+0000

2021-11-28T23:53+0000

2021-11-28T23:53+0000

us

rand paul

anthony fauci

wuhan

republicans

gop

pandemic

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083068687_0:145:3072:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_ace3b58eaf14190864478d443ddd9f34.jpg

Republican Senator Rand Paul criticized Fauci on Sunday for saying that he “represents science,” calling it “astounding and alarming.”The US top infectious disease adviser said earlier in the day that criticism against him has “a distinct anti-science flavor to it” because if his opponents “get up and criticize science, nobody’s going to know what they’re talking about.”Senator Paul tweeted the same day that "it’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity."Speculation that the National Institute of Health (NIH) was illegally funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology sparked an outcry from a number of lawmakers. They accused Fauci of sponsoring experiments on bat coronaviruses and called on him to resign.At congressional hearings in May, Fauci claimed the NIH "never financed or finances such research," but later, the NIH admitted that the government allocated funds for gain-of-function research in several scientific organizations, including the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

wuhan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, rand paul, anthony fauci, wuhan, republicans, gop, pandemic, covid-19