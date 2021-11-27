https://sputniknews.com/20211127/weekly-news-wrap-up-tony-blinken-destabilizes-africa-eu-faces-failed-energy-policies-1091057043.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Destabilizes Africa; EU Faces Failed Energy Policies
Moscow slams new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as recalcitrant EU leaders blame Russia for their self-defeating energy policies.
Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss this week's stories. Margaret has penned an interesting article in which she critiques the COP26 meeting. Also, we discuss Nicaragua and US censorship.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss the US empire in Africa. The US continues to destabilize Africa as the State department makes outrageous demands of the Ethiopian government.Dr. Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack gives us a week's end update of inflation, the jobs report and Biden's reappointment of the Federal Reserves.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq and Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, join us to discuss foreign policy. NATO is creating a dangerous situation on the Russian border. Scott and Mark come together to give us perspectives from both sides of the border. Also, experts are calling for US leaders to step in and stop the push for an extinction-level war over the failed state of Ukraine.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, join us to discuss Africa and the Global South. The US Secretary of State is on a destabilizing trip through Africa. Also, we discuss Haiti, the Venezuelan elections, and Nicaragua leaving the Organization of American States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
