Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/us-backs-restoration-of-peace-in-solomon-islands-after-pm-accuses-foreign-powers-of-fuelling-unrest-1091063196.html
US Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
US Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is supporting the restoration of peace and security in the Solomon Islands engulfed in riots, spokesperson for the US... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T10:47+0000
2021-11-27T10:47+0000
protests
solomon islands
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766891_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_38df8f796ea7a9eaccd9de782192d296.jpg
He thanked Australia and Papua New Guinea for the assistance provided to the government of the Solomon Islands in dealing with the riots.Previously, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accused foreign powers of fuelling the mass demonstrations, saying that certain countries do not want the island nation to have ties with Beijing.The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan.The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest. The unrest left three people dead and more than 100 arrested.
solomon islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766891_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_d0c065dcf53120d0191bf7fff3d4dea9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, solomon islands, us

US Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest

10:47 GMT 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Andy WongIn this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is supporting the restoration of peace and security in the Solomon Islands engulfed in riots, spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the recent violence in Honiara, Solomon Islands. We support the rapid restoration of peace and security in Solomon Islands and an end to the violence and unrest that has occurred in recent days", Price said in a statement on late Friday.

He thanked Australia and Papua New Guinea for the assistance provided to the government of the Solomon Islands in dealing with the riots.

"The United States has enduring ties with Solomon Islands. We call on all parties to refrain from destruction of public and private property and engage in constructive, inclusive dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution to their differences", Price added.

Previously, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accused foreign powers of fuelling the mass demonstrations, saying that certain countries do not want the island nation to have ties with Beijing.
© REUTERS / Zfm RadioSmoke rises from burning buildings in Chinatown of Solomon Islands' capital Honiara, Solomon Islands
Smoke rises from burning buildings in Chinatown of Solomon Islands' capital Honiara, Solomon Islands - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
Smoke rises from burning buildings in Chinatown of Solomon Islands' capital Honiara, Solomon Islands
© REUTERS / Zfm Radio
The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan.
The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest. The unrest left three people dead and more than 100 arrested.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:47 GMTUS Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
10:40 GMTBoJo to Unveil Crackdown on Crime to Return to 'Bread-and-Butter Politics' Amid 'Sleaze' Row: Report
10:34 GMTAlex Ovechkin Sets Yet Another Record, Inching Closer to Becoming NHL's All-Time Scorer
10:25 GMTSouth African Medical Association Says Omicron Variant Causes 'Mild Disease'
08:45 GMTJapanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
08:34 GMTBiden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
08:21 GMTAt Least One Killed in Northern Ireland as Storm Arwen Pounds Parts of UK
07:58 GMT'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
07:25 GMT'End of an Era': Celebs Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim
07:00 GMT'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face
06:12 GMTNetizens in Grip of Guesswork After WHO Skips Two Greek Letters to Name New COVID Variant
05:55 GMTAustralia Halts Flights From 9 Southern African Countries Over Omicron Strain
05:24 GMTKanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
05:10 GMTAs Indian Health Survey Suggests Women Outnumber Men Expert Claims 'This Isn't the Real Number'
04:50 GMTP&G Recalls Over a Dozen Old Spice, Secret Sprays After Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical
03:47 GMTAlabama AG Threatens to Sue City Officials for Removing Confederate President's Name From Avenue
03:39 GMTOver 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say
03:39 GMTMigrant Caravans in Mexico Head North After Slow Visa Processing by Authorities - Reports
03:34 GMTOutgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat
02:59 GMTRussia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World