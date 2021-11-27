https://sputniknews.com/20211127/us-backs-restoration-of-peace-in-solomon-islands-after-pm-accuses-foreign-powers-of-fuelling-unrest-1091063196.html

US Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest

US Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is supporting the restoration of peace and security in the Solomon Islands engulfed in riots, spokesperson for the US... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T10:47+0000

2021-11-27T10:47+0000

2021-11-27T10:47+0000

protests

solomon islands

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766891_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_38df8f796ea7a9eaccd9de782192d296.jpg

He thanked Australia and Papua New Guinea for the assistance provided to the government of the Solomon Islands in dealing with the riots.Previously, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accused foreign powers of fuelling the mass demonstrations, saying that certain countries do not want the island nation to have ties with Beijing.The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan.The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest. The unrest left three people dead and more than 100 arrested.

solomon islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

protests, solomon islands, us