LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
South Korean dramas continue to make hits and impress audiences worldwide. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
south korea
netflix
tv series
k-dramas
Hellbound, a new Netflix drama, has been at the top since 20 November, just a day after release.It topped the ratings in 80 different countries within 24 hours of premiering. The plot is built around a near future where some celestial creatures appear after condemning a person to hell and killing him.People start to live in fear and everything descends into chaos, but a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice, led by Jung Jin-soo played by renowned actor Yoo Ah-in, restores some control and a sense of hope to people during their darkest times. But the nature of supernatural phenomenon is not clear, the cult leader says, so this secret needs to be investigated.The drama brings up questions about human nature, greed, beliefs, and the power of cults that are so common in South Korea, as well as the place of God in human hearts and lives.Based on the short animation “Hell: Two Lives” made in the early 2000s, hit-maker director Yeon Sang-ho (“Train To Busan”, “Peninsula”) recently created a thrilling and intense K-drama that became the king of TV series, “Squid Game”. The series is available already on Netflix.
south korea, netflix, tv series, k-dramas

'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record

14:17 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 27.11.2021)
South Korean dramas continue to make hits and impress audiences worldwide.
Hellbound, a new Netflix drama, has been at the top since 20 November, just a day after release.
It topped the ratings in 80 different countries within 24 hours of premiering. The plot is built around a near future where some celestial creatures appear after condemning a person to hell and killing him.
People start to live in fear and everything descends into chaos, but a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice, led by Jung Jin-soo played by renowned actor Yoo Ah-in, restores some control and a sense of hope to people during their darkest times. But the nature of supernatural phenomenon is not clear, the cult leader says, so this secret needs to be investigated.
The drama brings up questions about human nature, greed, beliefs, and the power of cults that are so common in South Korea, as well as the place of God in human hearts and lives.
Based on the short animation “Hell: Two Lives” made in the early 2000s, hit-maker director Yeon Sang-ho (“Train To Busan”, “Peninsula”) recently created a thrilling and intense K-drama that became the king of TV series, “Squid Game”. The series is available already on Netflix.
