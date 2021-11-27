https://sputniknews.com/20211127/russia-china-slam-idea-of-summit-for-democracy-as-it-contradicts-development-of-modern-world-1091058243.html

Russia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World

Russia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China are firmly rejecting the US idea to hold the Summit for Democracy as it creates new dividing lines in the international... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T02:59+0000

2021-11-27T02:59+0000

2021-11-27T03:11+0000

joe biden

russia

us

china

summit

democracy

ambassadors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090648213_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0da5e089931b17a66fbf36a531ff8afb.jpg

On Tuesday, the United States unveiled a list of 110 countries invited to attend a democracy summit on December 9-10. Russia and China are not invited to take part in the summit."An evident product of its Cold-War mentality, this will stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.' This trend contradicts the development of the modern world. It is impossible to prevent the shaping of a global polycentric architecture but could strain the objective process. China and Russia firmly reject this move," the diplomats added.The list of states invited to Biden's summit seemed rather odd: though it sidelined China, it did include Taiwan, exacerbating tensions with Beijing that slammed Washington for not upholding the One-China policy.Former Soviet states invited to take part in the summit include Armenia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Ukraine. Missing from the invite list are Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.At the same time, Hungary was the only EU state not invited.Both India and Pakistan — which are considered rivals — were invited, but Bangladesh was sidelined.Saudi Arabia, Iran and the Gulf countries are among the most prominent nations not to make the cut, among a number of adversarial states from the so-called global south, such as North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Sudan and Ethiopia.

https://sputniknews.com/20211124/us-extends-invitation-to-110-countries-for-democracy-summit-leaves-out-russia-china-1090977774.html

MichaelAngelus DEMOCRACY IN ACTION? ... Every Time the King of Democracy enters a nation without being invited for the purpose of creating a New Democratic Nation? ... Millions of its Citizens are Killed! .... Conclusion? ... Democracy IN Action = DEATH! 1

1

russia

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, russia, us, china, summit, democracy, ambassadors