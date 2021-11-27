Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/russia-china-slam-idea-of-summit-for-democracy-as-it-contradicts-development-of-modern-world-1091058243.html
Russia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World
Russia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China are firmly rejecting the US idea to hold the Summit for Democracy as it creates new dividing lines in the international... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, the United States unveiled a list of 110 countries invited to attend a democracy summit on December 9-10. Russia and China are not invited to take part in the summit."An evident product of its Cold-War mentality, this will stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.' This trend contradicts the development of the modern world. It is impossible to prevent the shaping of a global polycentric architecture but could strain the objective process. China and Russia firmly reject this move," the diplomats added.The list of states invited to Biden's summit seemed rather odd: though it sidelined China, it did include Taiwan, exacerbating tensions with Beijing that slammed Washington for not upholding the One-China policy.Former Soviet states invited to take part in the summit include Armenia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Ukraine. Missing from the invite list are Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.At the same time, Hungary was the only EU state not invited.Both India and Pakistan — which are considered rivals — were invited, but Bangladesh was sidelined.Saudi Arabia, Iran and the Gulf countries are among the most prominent nations not to make the cut, among a number of adversarial states from the so-called global south, such as North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Sudan and Ethiopia.
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/us-extends-invitation-to-110-countries-for-democracy-summit-leaves-out-russia-china-1090977774.html
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION? ... Every Time the King of Democracy enters a nation without being invited for the purpose of creating a New Democratic Nation? ... Millions of its Citizens are Killed! .... Conclusion? ... Democracy IN Action = DEATH!
Russia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World

02:59 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 03:11 GMT 27.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China are firmly rejecting the US idea to hold the Summit for Democracy as it creates new dividing lines in the international community which contradicts the development of the modern world, the countries' ambassadors to the US said in a joint article published in National Interest.
On Tuesday, the United States unveiled a list of 110 countries invited to attend a democracy summit on December 9-10. Russia and China are not invited to take part in the summit.
"The United States will be hosting the online Summit for Democracy on December 9-10, 2021, empowering itself to define who is to attend the event and who is not, who is a “democratic country” and who is not eligible for such status," the ambassadors – Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang – said.
"An evident product of its Cold-War mentality, this will stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.' This trend contradicts the development of the modern world. It is impossible to prevent the shaping of a global polycentric architecture but could strain the objective process. China and Russia firmly reject this move," the diplomats added.

"Countries should focus on running their own affairs well, not condescendingly criticizing others. There is no need to worry about democracy in Russia and China. Certain foreign governments better think about themselves and what is going on in their homes," the ambassadors said.

The list of states invited to Biden's summit seemed rather odd: though it sidelined China, it did include Taiwan, exacerbating tensions with Beijing that slammed Washington for not upholding the One-China policy.
Former Soviet states invited to take part in the summit include Armenia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Ukraine. Missing from the invite list are Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, Hungary was the only EU state not invited.
In this Oct. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his economic agenda in Kearny, N.J. Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
US Extends Invitation to 110 Countries for Democracy Summit, Leaves Out Russia, China
24 November, 06:49 GMT
Both India and Pakistan — which are considered rivals — were invited, but Bangladesh was sidelined.
Saudi Arabia, Iran and the Gulf countries are among the most prominent nations not to make the cut, among a number of adversarial states from the so-called global south, such as North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Sudan and Ethiopia.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION? ... Every Time the King of Democracy enters a nation without being invited for the purpose of creating a New Democratic Nation? ... Millions of its Citizens are Killed! .... Conclusion? ... Democracy IN Action = DEATH!
MMichaelAngelus
27 November, 06:06 GMT1
