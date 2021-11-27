Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/police-protest-against-security-law-reform-in-madrid-1091070929.html
Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid
Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of police officers protested in Madrid on Saturday over the controversial security law reform, which is popularly called the "gag... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T13:59+0000
2021-11-27T16:04+0000
europe
spain
protest
police reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091070875_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2814251423b83e1886497bac595c778.jpg
The action is attended by representatives of various law enforcement agencies of the country - the National and local police, the Civil Guard, the Basque Ertzaintza. It was supported by the right-wing People's Party, Citizens Party, and VOX. Before the start of the manifestation, its organizers, the police union Jusapol, promised that it would be "the most massive police protest in the history of Spain." According to them, 120,000 people were to take part in it.Speaking at the march, the leader of the opposition right-wing Popular Party, Pablo Casado said he fully supported the protesters' demands.The "gag law" was passed in 2015 during the right-wing government of Mariano Rajoy, sparking outrage on leftist parties. The ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and Unidas Podemos have submitted five dozen amendments to parliament for discussion, including articles on the distribution of images of the police and the conduct of uncoordinated actions, which in the current version are considered grave violations.Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offense, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros. The amendment of the leftist parties stipulates that it will not be considered a crime to take photographs or videos, as well as distribute images of police officers on the streets, for example, during demonstrations. Only those cases where the dissemination of images poses a danger to employees will be punished.The amendments also imply the abandonment of the use of rubber bullets, which should be replaced everywhere with less traumatic ones. Now law enforcement agencies in Spain are using shells made of "sparing" materials.In addition, the amendments also suggest that protest organizers may not notify the authorities of some actions if they cannot be postponed due to the importance and social significance of the event. A similar case occurred, for example, with spontaneous actions that took place throughout Spain after the sentencing of the rape case in Pamplona.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091070875_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_642c3ab42f22b3540eafc462d68334a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, spain, protest, police reform

Police Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid

13:59 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 27.11.2021)
© REUTERS / JAVIER BARBANCHOPeople attend a protest against the proposed changes to anti-terrorism and gagging laws, which police officers say will undermine their authority and jeopardise the safety of citizens, in Madrid, Spain
People attend a protest against the proposed changes to anti-terrorism and gagging laws, which police officers say will undermine their authority and jeopardise the safety of citizens, in Madrid, Spain - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / JAVIER BARBANCHO
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of police officers protested in Madrid on Saturday over the controversial security law reform, which is popularly called the "gag law."
The action is attended by representatives of various law enforcement agencies of the country - the National and local police, the Civil Guard, the Basque Ertzaintza. It was supported by the right-wing People's Party, Citizens Party, and VOX. Before the start of the manifestation, its organizers, the police union Jusapol, promised that it would be "the most massive police protest in the history of Spain." According to them, 120,000 people were to take part in it.
"We say no to this reform. We believe the law must be adapted to current times and must be reformed, but we must never trample the rights of those responsible for security who work with this law every day," Jusapol President Miguel Gomez told reporters.
Speaking at the march, the leader of the opposition right-wing Popular Party, Pablo Casado said he fully supported the protesters' demands.
"Every day four police officers are assaulted and this is absolutely intolerable," Casado said, urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "to listen to the street and to the thousands of police who have risked their lives to defend Spanish democracy and freedom."
The "gag law" was passed in 2015 during the right-wing government of Mariano Rajoy, sparking outrage on leftist parties. The ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and Unidas Podemos have submitted five dozen amendments to parliament for discussion, including articles on the distribution of images of the police and the conduct of uncoordinated actions, which in the current version are considered grave violations.
Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offense, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros. The amendment of the leftist parties stipulates that it will not be considered a crime to take photographs or videos, as well as distribute images of police officers on the streets, for example, during demonstrations. Only those cases where the dissemination of images poses a danger to employees will be punished.
The amendments also imply the abandonment of the use of rubber bullets, which should be replaced everywhere with less traumatic ones. Now law enforcement agencies in Spain are using shells made of "sparing" materials.
In addition, the amendments also suggest that protest organizers may not notify the authorities of some actions if they cannot be postponed due to the importance and social significance of the event. A similar case occurred, for example, with spontaneous actions that took place throughout Spain after the sentencing of the rape case in Pamplona.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:48 GMTBoris Johnson Lays Out UK Response to COVID-19 Omicron Variant
16:28 GMTBiden Reminded of Attack on Trump for African Travel Ban He Now Emulates
16:21 GMTGamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022
15:54 GMTRussian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Makes European Solar Probe's Planetary Flyby More Risky, ESA Says
15:46 GMTMedia Reveals Contents of Safe Holding Secret Documents of UK Royal Family
15:35 GMTRussia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project, Envoy in Vienna Says
15:17 GMTSouth African Hotel Chain Boss Warns of 'Fearmongering' Over New COVID-19 Variant
15:09 GMTFrench Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department
14:57 GMTTwo Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch
14:36 GMTUS May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
14:32 GMTFrench Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
14:17 GMTBurkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO
14:17 GMT'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
14:12 GMTGrounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue
13:59 GMTPolice Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid
13:49 GMTHealth Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
13:42 GMTMassive Asteroid Stronger Than a Nuclear Bomb Will Swoosh Past Earth in Late December, Report Says
13:28 GMTIndian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
13:11 GMTUK May Expand Red Travel List as Labour Wants Gov't 'to Bolster Defences' Due to New COVID Strain
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia