P&G Recalls Over a Dozen Old Spice, Secret Sprays After Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical
P&G Recalls Over a Dozen Old Spice, Secret Sprays After Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical
Per the US Department of Health and Human Services, benzene - a sweet-smelling, highly flammable chemical that is colourless or light yellow liquid at room... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
The Procter &amp; Gamble Company announced this week that it is voluntarily recalling specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants "due to the presence of benzene detected" in the products. The recall impacts a total of 18 products, including eight Old Spice items and 10 Secret items that are labelled with an expiration date through September 2023. P&amp;G has notified retailers to remove the said products from their shelves, according to its recent release."To date, The Procter &amp; Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution", the release highlighted. The full list of recalled products is available in the company news release. No additional body sprays, solid sticks and gel antiperspirants, and other deodorant products were impacted, per P&amp;G.
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
procter & gamble, cancer, business, recall, products

P&G Recalls Over a Dozen Old Spice, Secret Sprays After Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical

04:50 GMT 27.11.2021
Evan Craighead
Per the US Department of Health and Human Services, benzene - a sweet-smelling, highly flammable chemical that is colourless or light yellow liquid at room temperature - can cause cancer in humans. The department also says long-term exposure to high levels of benzene in the air can cause leukaemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs.
The Procter & Gamble Company announced this week that it is voluntarily recalling specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants "due to the presence of benzene detected" in the products.
The recall impacts a total of 18 products, including eight Old Spice items and 10 Secret items that are labelled with an expiration date through September 2023.

"Old Spice and Secret will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall", P&G announced. "Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products".

P&G has notified retailers to remove the said products from their shelves, according to its recent release.
"To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution", the release highlighted.
The full list of recalled products is available in the company news release. No additional body sprays, solid sticks and gel antiperspirants, and other deodorant products were impacted, per P&G.
