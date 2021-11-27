Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/over-100-people-arrested-in-solomon-islands-after-riots-in-honiara-police-say-1091058855.html
Over 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say
Over 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 people have been arrested in the Solomon Islands after a wave of riots in the capital of Honiara, police said on Saturday. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T03:39+0000
2021-11-27T03:39+0000
solomon islands
china
protest
police
taiwan
riot
violent protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091058823_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b133372ae0b0f21e617be53fed255a.jpg
The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan. The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest.Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau called on people to stop the unrest.On Thursday, Sogavare said that he blames foreign powers for civil unrest in the country prompted by his move to develop relations with China. He added that a switch between diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China is the main source of the conflict, as a populous region in the country has refused to follow the capital in favoring Beijing and severing ties with Taipei.
solomon islands
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091058823_117:0:1317:900_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf0bc36b5fc76dfedc55cb322347428.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
solomon islands, china, protest, police, taiwan, riot, violent protest

Over 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say

03:39 GMT 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERPeople stand amid debris in front of a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands November 26, 2021.
People stand amid debris in front of a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands November 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 people have been arrested in the Solomon Islands after a wave of riots in the capital of Honiara, police said on Saturday.
The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan. The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest.

"The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested more than hundred suspects in relation to the current protest, riot and looting in Honiara," police said in a statement.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau called on people to stop the unrest.
"Please stop the looting and burning of infrastructures. Nothing will benefit you with such activities," Mangau added.
On Thursday, Sogavare said that he blames foreign powers for civil unrest in the country prompted by his move to develop relations with China. He added that a switch between diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China is the main source of the conflict, as a populous region in the country has refused to follow the capital in favoring Beijing and severing ties with Taipei.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:47 GMTAlabama AG Threatens to Sue City Officials for Removing Confederate President's Name From Avenue
03:39 GMTOver 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say
03:39 GMTMigrant Caravans in Mexico Head North After Slow Visa Processing by Authorities - Reports
03:34 GMTOutgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat
02:59 GMTRussia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World
02:30 GMTBoebert vs. 'Jihad Squad': GOP Rep. Buries the Hatchet With Squad's Omar Over Feud Caused by Remarks
01:53 GMT'As if Disney Were Entering Notre-Dame': Critics Blast Cathedral's 'Woke' Rebuilding Plan - Report
01:42 GMTMan Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife
01:07 GMTNew York Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections
YesterdayPfizer Unsure if Omicron Evades Its Vaccine, Can Launch New One in 100 Days
YesterdayMusk Rails Against State Aid as Tesla Pulls Application for $1.28 Bln in Subsidies for Berlin Plant
YesterdayBiden Says Not Concerned About US Stock Market Plunge as He 'Expected It'
YesterdayMalawi Defends Inviting Mike Tyson to Be Cannabis Ambassador - Report
YesterdayFDA Deems Merck Pill Effective Against COVID-19 as Experts Plan to Review Safety
YesterdayThose Darned Crickets! FBI Makes Mystery 'Havana Syndrome' its Top Priority
YesterdayVideos: Shooting Prompts Lockdown at North Carolina Mall
YesterdayTrump Claims He Never Planned to Start War With China, Says Milley Should Be Tried for 'Treason'
YesterdayTrade Unionists Slam Labour London Mayor Khan Over ‘Unnecessary Strike’ Tweet
YesterdayFour Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire on Bus Carrying Students in Kosovo - Reports
YesterdayBiden Confirms New Travel Bans From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Effective November 29