NCT 2021 Walks Into a Dream in New Teaser Video 'Year Dream: Stage 2 - Surfing in Our Dreams'

SM Entertainment's super boy band is gearing up for a comeback. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

NCT 2021 dropped their 3rd video teaser ahead of their third album 'Universe' on November 27.This teaser follows the previous 'Stage 1 - Seeing Myself in a Dream' and 'Stage 3 - Synchronization of Dreams'. In all the teasers, members see themselves in a dream and show off stunning visuals. 21 of the 23 current NCT members will be participating in the album, as two Chinese members will not be participating in the promotion: Lucas is currently on hiatus following his controversy and Winwin is currently filming overseas. The upcoming album follows 'NCT 2018 Empathy' and 'NCT 2020 Resonance,' and NCTzens (official name for the fandom) are highly anticipating the new release. A total of 13 songs will be presented by the members of subunits NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV. Hitmaker Kenji participated in writing, composing, and arranging the songs on the album, while fan-favorite Mark shows off his rapping talent, adding some unique charm to the song. Meanwhile, NCT 2021 will release its 3rd full-length album 'Universe' on December 14.

