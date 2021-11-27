https://sputniknews.com/20211127/nba-superstar-lebron-james-fined-15000-for-obscene-gesture-1091064383.html

NBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana Pacers after the athlete scored a three-pointer, which put the Lakers ahead. LeBron James celebrated his successful shot with a so-called big balls dance – putting his hand on his scrotum and hopping from side to side in a saddle position - pioneered by another NBA player Sam Cassell.The NBA also gave James a warning for using profane language while talking to reporters about an incident during last week’s game against the Detroit Pistons, which saw him hitting center Isaiah Stewart on the face, while the two were jockeying for position. Stewart ended up with blood pouring down his face and attempted to charge at LeBron. He claimed James hit him on purpose, a claim the star denies.The furious centre repeatedly tried to attack James as his teammates, coaches, and security guards tried to hold him back. Following a lengthy conversation, he agreed to go to the locker room, which turned out to be a ruse as the 20-year-old again rushed toward LeBron James. The NBA all-star forward received a one match suspension, while Stewart was suspended for two games.Speaking to reporters about the incident James didn’t mince words and described the punishment as "bulls**t".

