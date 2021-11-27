Registration was successful!
NBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture
NBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana Pacers after the athlete scored a three-pointer, which put the Lakers ahead. LeBron James celebrated his successful shot with a so-called big balls dance – putting his hand on his scrotum and hopping from side to side in a saddle position - pioneered by another NBA player Sam Cassell.The NBA also gave James a warning for using profane language while talking to reporters about an incident during last week’s game against the Detroit Pistons, which saw him hitting center Isaiah Stewart on the face, while the two were jockeying for position. Stewart ended up with blood pouring down his face and attempted to charge at LeBron. He claimed James hit him on purpose, a claim the star denies.The furious centre repeatedly tried to attack James as his teammates, coaches, and security guards tried to hold him back. Following a lengthy conversation, he agreed to go to the locker room, which turned out to be a ruse as the 20-year-old again rushed toward LeBron James. The NBA all-star forward received a one match suspension, while Stewart was suspended for two games.Speaking to reporters about the incident James didn’t mince words and described the punishment as "bulls**t".
NBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture

12:07 GMT 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Kim KlementOct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles while defended by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena.
Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles while defended by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Kim Klement
Max Gorbachev
The news follows the power forward being ejected from a game against the Detroit Pistons after he hit centre Isaiah Stewart in the face as the two were jockeying for position during a free throw. Stewart ended up with a bloodied face and claimed James hit him on purpose. The athlete has categorically denied the accusations.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game against Indiana Pacers after the athlete scored a three-pointer, which put the Lakers ahead.

LeBron James celebrated his successful shot with a so-called big balls dance – putting his hand on his scrotum and hopping from side to side in a saddle position - pioneered by another NBA player Sam Cassell.

The NBA also gave James a warning for using profane language while talking to reporters about an incident during last week’s game against the Detroit Pistons, which saw him hitting center Isaiah Stewart on the face, while the two were jockeying for position. Stewart ended up with blood pouring down his face and attempted to charge at LeBron. He claimed James hit him on purpose, a claim the star denies.


The furious centre repeatedly tried to attack James as his teammates, coaches, and security guards tried to hold him back. Following a lengthy conversation, he agreed to go to the locker room, which turned out to be a ruse as the 20-year-old again rushed toward LeBron James. The NBA all-star forward received a one match suspension, while Stewart was suspended for two games.



Speaking to reporters about the incident James didn’t mince words and described the punishment as "bulls**t".

"[General manager of the Los Angeles Lakers] Rob [Pelinka] called me. I missed his call. As soon as I checked my phone and it was a missed call, I was like: 'I know I'm suspended'. His elbow got kinda high, got me off balance a little bit. His elbow lifted my arm. I basically tried to swim move down on him on his arm. When I went down on his arm, he got off balance, and the left side of my hand grazed his face...Definitely accidental", James said.

