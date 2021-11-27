Memes Flood Twitter After WHO Dubs New Covid Strain Omicron
All I can think of is Omicron Persei 8 from Futurama https://t.co/LBPwocVV2c pic.twitter.com/Z73Jo8Qvp7— Maggie Thatcher the Milk Snatcher (Parody) (@maggie69parody) November 26, 2021
New variant is called #Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.— Brad Barrett (@brad_barrett) November 26, 2021
Futurama had Omicronians.
Matt Groening is from the future. pic.twitter.com/zYaOb9WP3Q
Good news everyone! #Futurama #omicron #covidvariant #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/A4pbFLAx2P— CaffeinatedGamer (@Caffein8dGamer) November 26, 2021
People of Earth… #B11529 #Omicron #Futurama pic.twitter.com/bk0r6jpyJ8— Rakesh 🙈🙉🙊 (@densaer) November 26, 2021
So the new variant of COVID is called Omicron #Futurama #Lrrr pic.twitter.com/Xxl9I6zmqb— MandaLynn (@RNSmokey_) November 27, 2021
me, rolling up to the "futurama memes" phase of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/DepeAsQq36— 𝙅𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙎 𝙈𝘾𝙇𝙀𝙊𝘿 (@jamespmcleod) November 26, 2021
"The Omicron Variant"— Kevin Maguire ECCC table V 07 (@maguirekevin) November 26, 2021
Wasn't that an episode of Star Trek? https://t.co/TSic5XbW43
OMICRON. THAT SOUNDS LIKE SOMETHING OFF STAR TREK. pic.twitter.com/b9OOzVXaBN— Bourbonbuddy (@bourbonbuddy1) November 26, 2021
My Christmas Plans..... The Omicron Variant#COVID19 #Omicron #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/aJBe68C9ja— R. G. F. Ray (@revengevengean1) November 26, 2021
Here’s hoping Omicron is the final COVID boss and is one of the final bosses that’s easier to beat than the other bosses.— Have a Matty Christmas 🎄 (@StruMatt) November 26, 2021
Doing some reading on this Omicron variant pic.twitter.com/rChP8NjPuF— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 27, 2021
the uk when it hears south africa and the word variant in the same sentence: https://t.co/UxClTEZzGp pic.twitter.com/KRcNMwPTG3— GET VACCINATED (@zakareeee) November 25, 2021
Omicron arriving, just in time for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/aRMDp09JQ5— Dubzky (@dubzkis) November 27, 2021
The simpsons episode Marge in Chains has big 2020 energy pic.twitter.com/RCx5PiWJkl— cartoons from iffland (@edmundiffland) July 25, 2020