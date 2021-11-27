https://sputniknews.com/20211127/media-reveals-contents-of-safe-holding-secret-documents-of-uk-royal-family-1091069904.html

Media Reveals Contents of Safe Holding Secret Documents of UK Royal Family

Media Reveals Contents of Safe Holding Secret Documents of UK Royal Family

The news comes two days after local media reported that Queen Elizabeth II was feeling "far better" after suffering back injury and being admitted to King... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T15:46+0000

2021-11-27T15:46+0000

2021-11-27T15:46+0000

uk royal family

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082634102_0:56:3441:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_37cf4053efd6b5bac4bec7b59271a654.jpg

A secret safe in London holds documents written by senior members of the UK royal family, People Magazine reported, citing High Court Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane, in whose care the strongbox is.According to Mr McFarlane, among other things the depository contains the will of Queen Elizabeth’s late husband Prince Philip and testaments of other deceased royals – the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother, King Edward VIII, who abdicated from the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, as well as Prince Philip’s uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten of Burma.All in all, the safe contains over 30 testaments of senior members of the royal family. The latest addition was Queen Elizabeth’s will, which the monarch submitted in 2002 at the age of 76, Mr McFarlane said. The High Court judge said it is highly unlikely that the content of any document will be revealed, as the royal family is entitled to an enhanced level of privacy "to protect the dignity and standing of the public role of the sovereign and other close members of her family".Mr McFarlane also noted that any requests to have the wills unsealed could be submitted only 90 years after a royal’s death, adding that any documents submitted prior to that date were "highly likely to fail in the absence of a specific, individual or private justification relating to the administration of the deceased's estate".The news comes several days after The Mirror reported that Queen Elizabeth II was feeling “far better” and likely to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the family. According to the outlet, the monarch has told other royals that she is "looking forward" to the traditional festive event. Her Majesty took several weeks of rest following doctors' orders last month. The 95-year-old was also admitted to King Edward VII's hospital for what Buckingham Palace said were "preliminary investigations". Due to the health scare, the Queen missed several important events, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow as well as the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

uk royal family, uk