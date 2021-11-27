Man Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife

An individual was shot and killed by base personnel outside Gate 5 of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, US media reported.The shooting occurred after a car tried to enter the base through the Gate 5 checkpoint but was stopped by the guards. The person then left the vehicle with a “knife and hostile intent”, ignoring several commands to stop, after which he was shot.
It is not clear what was the motive behind the incident, which reportedly occurred around noon on Friday.
"Further details regarding this situation are currently under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service," First Lieutenant Joshua Collins of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot told Fox News in a statement.