Man Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife
It is not clear what was the motive behind the incident, which reportedly occurred around noon on Friday. 27.11.2021
An individual was shot and killed by base personnel outside Gate 5 of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, US media reported.The shooting occurred after a car tried to enter the base through the Gate 5 checkpoint but was stopped by the guards. The person then left the vehicle with a “knife and hostile intent”, ignoring several commands to stop, after which he was shot.
marine corps, san diego, us, military base

Man Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife

01:42 GMT 27.11.2021
It is not clear what was the motive behind the incident, which reportedly occurred around noon on Friday.
An individual was shot and killed by base personnel outside Gate 5 of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, US media reported.
The shooting occurred after a car tried to enter the base through the Gate 5 checkpoint but was stopped by the guards. The person then left the vehicle with a “knife and hostile intent”, ignoring several commands to stop, after which he was shot.
"Further details regarding this situation are currently under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service," First Lieutenant Joshua Collins of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot told Fox News in a statement.
