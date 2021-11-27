https://sputniknews.com/20211127/man-killed-after-trying-to-crash-gate-of-san-diego-military-base-with-knife-1091057562.html

Man Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife

Man Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife

It is not clear what was the motive behind the incident, which reportedly occurred around noon on Friday. 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T01:42+0000

2021-11-27T01:42+0000

2021-11-27T01:42+0000

marine corps

san diego

us

military base

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091057727_0:109:750:531_1920x0_80_0_0_55a6e5de9c2b38921ef7791f6d7b9ce2.jpg

An individual was shot and killed by base personnel outside Gate 5 of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, US media reported.The shooting occurred after a car tried to enter the base through the Gate 5 checkpoint but was stopped by the guards. The person then left the vehicle with a “knife and hostile intent”, ignoring several commands to stop, after which he was shot.

san diego

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

marine corps, san diego, us, military base