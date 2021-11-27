https://sputniknews.com/20211127/japanese-pm-kishida-tokyo-eyeing-enemy-base-strike-capability-amid-china-and-nks-military-buildup-1091062118.html

Japanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup

Japanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup

The statement has caused opposition among critics of the government, who argued the authorities should have focused their attention on healthcare and social... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T08:45+0000

2021-11-27T08:45+0000

2021-11-27T08:45+0000

asia & pacific

japan

china

military buildup

north korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0c32db961d2037a57a195e2e0bfc6d.jpg

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said Tokyo is considering "all options" to boost its defence power amid military buildups by its neighbours – China and North Korea. Among the proposed measures, is the acquisition of so-called enemy base strike capability, the prime minister said.In a speech at a Ground Self-Defence Force base Mr Kishida said the security situation around Japan is "rapidly changing at unprecedented speed" and that "the reality is severer [sic] than ever".The prime minister then touched on North Korea's "improvement of new technologies such as hypersonic glide weapons and missiles with irregular orbits", something which Tokyo can't overlook, Mr Kishida said. Commenting on China, he said Beijing is making "unilateral attempts to change the status quo" and continues strengthening its military "without sufficient transparency".His statement comes a day after the government approved record military spending, which has to be green-lighted by the country's parliament. If approved it will bring Japan's military budget for the current year to a record high of 6.1 trillion yen ($53.2 billion), a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year. Under the new spending plan, Tokyo will purchase missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and other weapons.Fumio Kishida's statement as well as increased military spending has prompted opposition from critics of the government. At issue here is the aforementioned enemy base strike capability, which opponents argue violates Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that was imposed on Tokyo after the end of the Second World War.The said article outlaws war as a means to settle international disputes involving the nation and prohibits maintaining an armed force. Thus, although Japan has an army it is de facto a defensive group with no attacking weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons.Critics of the government also noted that instead of increasing defence spending authorities should have spent more on healthcare and social services as Japan has the world's fastest ageing population.

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

asia & pacific, japan, china, military buildup, north korea