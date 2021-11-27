Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/japanese-pm-kishida-tokyo-eyeing-enemy-base-strike-capability-amid-china-and-nks-military-buildup-1091062118.html
Japanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
Japanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
The statement has caused opposition among critics of the government, who argued the authorities should have focused their attention on healthcare and social... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T08:45+0000
2021-11-27T08:45+0000
asia & pacific
japan
china
military buildup
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0c32db961d2037a57a195e2e0bfc6d.jpg
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said Tokyo is considering "all options" to boost its defence power amid military buildups by its neighbours – China and North Korea. Among the proposed measures, is the acquisition of so-called enemy base strike capability, the prime minister said.In a speech at a Ground Self-Defence Force base Mr Kishida said the security situation around Japan is "rapidly changing at unprecedented speed" and that "the reality is severer [sic] than ever".The prime minister then touched on North Korea's "improvement of new technologies such as hypersonic glide weapons and missiles with irregular orbits", something which Tokyo can't overlook, Mr Kishida said. Commenting on China, he said Beijing is making "unilateral attempts to change the status quo" and continues strengthening its military "without sufficient transparency".His statement comes a day after the government approved record military spending, which has to be green-lighted by the country's parliament. If approved it will bring Japan's military budget for the current year to a record high of 6.1 trillion yen ($53.2 billion), a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year. Under the new spending plan, Tokyo will purchase missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and other weapons.Fumio Kishida's statement as well as increased military spending has prompted opposition from critics of the government. At issue here is the aforementioned enemy base strike capability, which opponents argue violates Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that was imposed on Tokyo after the end of the Second World War.The said article outlaws war as a means to settle international disputes involving the nation and prohibits maintaining an armed force. Thus, although Japan has an army it is de facto a defensive group with no attacking weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons.Critics of the government also noted that instead of increasing defence spending authorities should have spent more on healthcare and social services as Japan has the world's fastest ageing population.
japan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6afb8230476ccb40bb01ec97e8cbb5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, china, military buildup, north korea

Japanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup

08:45 GMT 27.11.2021
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev / Go to the photo bankJapanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The statement has caused opposition among critics of the government, who argued the authorities should have focused their attention on healthcare and social services as Japan is the world's fastest ageing country, with a shrinking population.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said Tokyo is considering "all options" to boost its defence power amid military buildups by its neighbours – China and North Korea. Among the proposed measures, is the acquisition of so-called enemy base strike capability, the prime minister said.
In a speech at a Ground Self-Defence Force base Mr Kishida said the security situation around Japan is "rapidly changing at unprecedented speed" and that "the reality is severer [sic] than ever".

"Things that used to happen only in science-fiction novels are today's reality", Fumio Kishida said.

The prime minister then touched on North Korea's "improvement of new technologies such as hypersonic glide weapons and missiles with irregular orbits", something which Tokyo can't overlook, Mr Kishida said. Commenting on China, he said Beijing is making "unilateral attempts to change the status quo" and continues strengthening its military "without sufficient transparency".

His statement comes a day after the government approved record military spending, which has to be green-lighted by the country's parliament. If approved it will bring Japan's military budget for the current year to a record high of 6.1 trillion yen ($53.2 billion), a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year. Under the new spending plan, Tokyo will purchase missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and other weapons.
Fumio Kishida's statement as well as increased military spending has prompted opposition from critics of the government. At issue here is the aforementioned enemy base strike capability, which opponents argue violates Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution that was imposed on Tokyo after the end of the Second World War.
The said article outlaws war as a means to settle international disputes involving the nation and prohibits maintaining an armed force. Thus, although Japan has an army it is de facto a defensive group with no attacking weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons.

Critics of the government also noted that instead of increasing defence spending authorities should have spent more on healthcare and social services as Japan has the world's fastest ageing population.
220000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:45 GMTJapanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
08:34 GMTBiden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
08:21 GMTAt Least One Killed in Northern Ireland as Storm Arwen Pounds Parts of UK
07:58 GMT'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
07:25 GMT'End of an Era': Celebs Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim
07:00 GMT'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face
06:12 GMTNetizens in Grip of Guesswork After WHO Skips Two Greek Letters to Name New COVID Variant
05:55 GMTAustralia Halts Flights From 9 Southern African Countries Over Omicron Strain
05:24 GMTKanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
05:10 GMTAs Indian Health Survey Suggests Women Outnumber Men Expert Claims 'This Isn't the Real Number'
04:50 GMTP&G Recalls Over a Dozen Old Spice, Secret Sprays After Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical
03:47 GMTAlabama AG Threatens to Sue City Officials for Removing Confederate President's Name From Avenue
03:39 GMTOver 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara, Police Say
03:39 GMTMigrant Caravans in Mexico Head North After Slow Visa Processing by Authorities - Reports
03:34 GMTOutgoing UK Chief of Defense Staff Describes Russia as Most Acute Threat
02:59 GMTRussia, China Slam Idea of Summit For Democracy As It Contradicts Development of Modern World
02:30 GMTBoebert vs. 'Jihad Squad': GOP Rep. Buries the Hatchet With Squad's Omar Over Feud Caused by Remarks
01:53 GMT'As if Disney Were Entering Notre-Dame': Critics Blast Cathedral's 'Woke' Rebuilding Plan - Report
01:42 GMTMan Killed After Trying to Crash Gate of San Diego Military Base With Knife
01:07 GMTNew York Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in COVID-19 Infections