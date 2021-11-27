https://sputniknews.com/20211127/gamaleya-center-says-covid-19-antibody-drug-will-not-be-available-earlier-than-late-2022-1091071471.html

Gamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022

Gamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - The antibody treatment against COVID-19 from Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology will... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T16:21+0000

2021-11-27T16:21+0000

2021-11-27T16:21+0000

russia

gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105323/44/1053234484_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_f84a815947d7ac5fdedb6050fd10384e.jpg

"It appears that this medicine will see the light of day at best at the end of the coming year and not in the beginning," Gintsburg told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.Earlier in the month, Gintsburg said that the center would begin the drug's clinical trials next January and expected to be completed within 3-4 months.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, covid-19