Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/french-agricultural-ministry-reports-bird-flu-outbreak-in-nord-department-1091071215.html
French Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department
French Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food said on Saturday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred at a poultry farm... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T15:09+0000
2021-11-27T16:12+0000
france
europe
bird flu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103964/31/1039643118_0:195:3532:2182_1920x0_80_0_0_c94906f32af0b39f835af6ac7b97564a.jpg
"While viruses of avian influenza circulate actively in Europe through the intermediary of migratory birds, France has detected an outbreak of the highly pathogenic HPAI strain at a poultry layer farm, situated in the Warhem commune in the Nord department," the ministry said in a communique.This outbreak follows the last winter epizootic at French farms.Earlier in the month, the ministry said that increased level of risks had been declared across the country due to rapid spread of avian flu in Europe. In addition, preventing measured were reported to be bolstered at poultry farms for better protection against the disease.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103964/31/1039643118_182:0:3350:2376_1920x0_80_0_0_8f95efda3cb76db1455c3b17dd47937b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, bird flu

French Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department

15:09 GMT 27.11.2021 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 27.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Hector Guerrero Chickens
Chickens - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / Hector Guerrero
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food said on Saturday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred at a poultry farm in the northern department of Nord.
"While viruses of avian influenza circulate actively in Europe through the intermediary of migratory birds, France has detected an outbreak of the highly pathogenic HPAI strain at a poultry layer farm, situated in the Warhem commune in the Nord department," the ministry said in a communique.
This outbreak follows the last winter epizootic at French farms.
Earlier in the month, the ministry said that increased level of risks had been declared across the country due to rapid spread of avian flu in Europe. In addition, preventing measured were reported to be bolstered at poultry farms for better protection against the disease.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:48 GMTBoris Johnson Lays Out UK Response to COVID-19 Omicron Variant
16:28 GMTBiden Reminded of Attack on Trump for African Travel Ban He Now Emulates
16:21 GMTGamaleya Center Says COVID-19 Antibody Drug Will Not Be Available Earlier Than Late 2022
15:54 GMTRussian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Makes European Solar Probe's Planetary Flyby More Risky, ESA Says
15:46 GMTMedia Reveals Contents of Safe Holding Secret Documents of UK Royal Family
15:35 GMTRussia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project, Envoy in Vienna Says
15:17 GMTSouth African Hotel Chain Boss Warns of 'Fearmongering' Over New COVID-19 Variant
15:09 GMTFrench Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department
14:57 GMTTwo Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch
14:36 GMTUS May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
14:32 GMTFrench Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
14:17 GMTBurkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters in Capital - VIDEO
14:17 GMT'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
14:12 GMTGrounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue
13:59 GMTPolice Protest Against Security Law Reform in Madrid
13:49 GMTHealth Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
13:42 GMTMassive Asteroid Stronger Than a Nuclear Bomb Will Swoosh Past Earth in Late December, Report Says
13:28 GMTIndian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
13:11 GMTUK May Expand Red Travel List as Labour Wants Gov't 'to Bolster Defences' Due to New COVID Strain
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia