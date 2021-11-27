https://sputniknews.com/20211127/french-agricultural-ministry-reports-bird-flu-outbreak-in-nord-department-1091071215.html

French Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department

French Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department

PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food said on Saturday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred at a poultry farm... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T15:09+0000

2021-11-27T15:09+0000

2021-11-27T16:12+0000

france

europe

bird flu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103964/31/1039643118_0:195:3532:2182_1920x0_80_0_0_c94906f32af0b39f835af6ac7b97564a.jpg

"While viruses of avian influenza circulate actively in Europe through the intermediary of migratory birds, France has detected an outbreak of the highly pathogenic HPAI strain at a poultry layer farm, situated in the Warhem commune in the Nord department," the ministry said in a communique.This outbreak follows the last winter epizootic at French farms.Earlier in the month, the ministry said that increased level of risks had been declared across the country due to rapid spread of avian flu in Europe. In addition, preventing measured were reported to be bolstered at poultry farms for better protection against the disease.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, bird flu