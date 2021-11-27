https://sputniknews.com/20211127/end-of-an-era-celebs-pay-tribute-to-broadway-legend-stephen-sondheim-1091059674.html

'End Of An Era': Celebs Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim

The sudden demise of 91-year-old lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim day after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends has shocked the entertainment world.Sondheim's lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas broke the news to local media and said that the Broadway legend suddenly passed away on Friday at his Roxbury, Connecticut home.While the cause of his death is yet to be determined, Pappas revealed that Sondheim was not known to be ill.Several actors from the film, television, and theatre worlds took to social media to pay tribute to the Broadway legend who revolutionised American musical theatre with his work.Calling it an end of an era and great loss to the industry, several Hollywood stars, including Hugh Jackman, Barbra Streisand, and Idina Menzel, expressed grief at losing a titan and a legend who paved the way for so many composers and entertainers.American comedian Sarah Silverman expressed gratitude to the legend for his contribution to the music industry with a heart-touching poem she posted on Twitter. Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal paid tribute to the composer and felt grateful to have shared time with the maestro of American musical theatre.Actor-director Jonathan Frakes also took to Twiter and stated that Sondheim will live with them forever. Singer Chita Rivera posted a picture of the late lyricist and said that her memories of him would live on forever.British-American singer John Barrowman wrote how the late composer touched the hearts of millions and how Sondheim changed the face of musicals.Singer Sandra Bernhard praised Sondheim and thanked him for pushing the boundaries of theatre for decades.American actor Wilson Cruz expressed gratitude for the endless inspiration he provided to generations.Calling it an end of an era, actress-singer Ariana DeBose shared that he indeed had set the standard for American musicals. In his over five-decade career, Sondheim won eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony awards - including the special Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre prize - one Academy Award and a Pulitzer.The composer and lyricist's repertoire includes shows such as "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum", "Into the Woods", and "Sweeney Todd".

