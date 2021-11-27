Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/china-reportedly-slams-double-standards-ahead-of-iran-deal-talks-over-nuclear-handoff-to-australia-1091064210.html
China Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia
China Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia
Under the AUKUS security pact inked in August, the US and the UK will hand over propulsion technology for nuclear submarines, including weapons-grade uranium... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-27T12:23+0000
2021-11-27T12:23+0000
aukus
world
china
iran
australia
iran nuclear deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422469_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_cf6b12f8d2db19dafbb4b6f4081a7039.jpg
Chinese envoy to the IAEA, Wang Qun, has suggested that the upcoming handover of nuclear submarine technologies to Australia under the AUKUS security pact is a pressing issue similarly worthy of the attention of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) like the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, Bloomberg has reported, citing an obtained note. The latter was reportedly circulated by China among diplomats gathered in Vienna for a new round of Iran nuclear deal negotiations.Wang Qun accused western nations of following double standards as they push for a renegotiation of the nuclear accord with Iran that would ban the Islamic Republic from producing military-grade enriched uranium akin to that the US and the UK will be handing over to Australia as part of their security pact.Beijing has repeatedly insisted that this provision of the AUKUS security agreement, which is seen as directed against China by many political analysts, violates the principles of nuclear non-proliferation.Wang also stressed that AUKUS "constitutes serious risks of nuclear proliferation" and condemned the pact as a "small Anglo-Saxon clique" in his note, Bloomberg claims. The Chinese diplomat suggested that by handing over the submarine technologies to Australia, the US and UK will prompt more countries to go nuclear. He suggested that the pact should be scrutinised by the IAEA and the international community. The Russian Ambassador to the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, echoed Wang Qun's statements.Australia's envoy to the IAEA, Richard Sadleir, rejected China's suggestion insisting that the transfer of nuclear technologies under the AUKUS deal does not fall under the purview of the international organisation, which monitors the use of nuclear energy by countries making sure they don't utilise the technology for military purposes. Sadleir insisted that it was not the IAEA's place to discuss the "full scope" of AUKUS. He also promised that his country will continue to provide the agency with all the necessary information.China has been opposing AUKUS since its announcement in August of this year and the next round in Beijing's fight against it comes right ahead of a new attempt by the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) to revive the nuclear accord with Tehran. The last round of talks in Vienna in May did not result in a breakthrough in negotiations between Iran and the US, who had jeopardized the 2015 accord by withdrawing from it in 2018 and slapping sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Since 2019, Tehran has been systematically backtracking on its JCPOA commitments to convince the US to change its course and lift the aforementioned sanctions. Washington under the new administration of Joe Biden suggested that the lifting of economic measures is possible but not until after Iran returns to compliance with the deal that was undermined by the US in 2018. Tehran has so far refused to do that, but a new round of talks in Vienna will be carried out with Iran represented by a new delegation and a new presidential administration following elections in June 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/israel-reportedly-concerned-us-may-strike-partial-nuclear-deal-with-iran-1091027693.html
Not to mention the Nuclear Weapons Stockpile of the notorious racist Zionist War-Criminal + State-Terrorist Apartheid Regime - The Usual BS Hypocrisy + Double Standard.
0
1
china
iran
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422469_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ca739e4bd7916509c9ab7124a9bfd5a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, china, iran, australia, iran nuclear deal

China Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia

12:23 GMT 27.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tomas Roggero / Chinese flagChinese flag
Chinese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tomas Roggero / Chinese flag
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Under the AUKUS security pact inked in August, the US and the UK will hand over propulsion technology for nuclear submarines, including weapons-grade uranium, to Australia. At the same time, the very same western countries want to prevent Iran from producing such fuel.
Chinese envoy to the IAEA, Wang Qun, has suggested that the upcoming handover of nuclear submarine technologies to Australia under the AUKUS security pact is a pressing issue similarly worthy of the attention of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) like the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, Bloomberg has reported, citing an obtained note. The latter was reportedly circulated by China among diplomats gathered in Vienna for a new round of Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

"Why do the US and UK say Iran can't manufacture enriched uranium above 3.7%, while on the other hand openly and directly transferring to Australia tonnes of 90% highly-enriched nuclear-weapons material? This is a classic case and point of a double standard".

Wang Qun accused western nations of following double standards as they push for a renegotiation of the nuclear accord with Iran that would ban the Islamic Republic from producing military-grade enriched uranium akin to that the US and the UK will be handing over to Australia as part of their security pact.
Beijing has repeatedly insisted that this provision of the AUKUS security agreement, which is seen as directed against China by many political analysts, violates the principles of nuclear non-proliferation.
Wang also stressed that AUKUS "constitutes serious risks of nuclear proliferation" and condemned the pact as a "small Anglo-Saxon clique" in his note, Bloomberg claims. The Chinese diplomat suggested that by handing over the submarine technologies to Australia, the US and UK will prompt more countries to go nuclear. He suggested that the pact should be scrutinised by the IAEA and the international community. The Russian Ambassador to the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, echoed Wang Qun's statements.
Australia's envoy to the IAEA, Richard Sadleir, rejected China's suggestion insisting that the transfer of nuclear technologies under the AUKUS deal does not fall under the purview of the international organisation, which monitors the use of nuclear energy by countries making sure they don't utilise the technology for military purposes. Sadleir insisted that it was not the IAEA's place to discuss the "full scope" of AUKUS. He also promised that his country will continue to provide the agency with all the necessary information.

"Many of these factors are beyond the scope of the board's purview and would be inappropriate for the board's agenda at any time. We will continue to provide updates at the IAEA and elsewhere as appropriate".

China has been opposing AUKUS since its announcement in August of this year and the next round in Beijing's fight against it comes right ahead of a new attempt by the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) to revive the nuclear accord with Tehran. The last round of talks in Vienna in May did not result in a breakthrough in negotiations between Iran and the US, who had jeopardized the 2015 accord by withdrawing from it in 2018 and slapping sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
Israel Reportedly Concerned US May Strike Partial Nuclear Deal With Iran
Yesterday, 00:45 GMT
Since 2019, Tehran has been systematically backtracking on its JCPOA commitments to convince the US to change its course and lift the aforementioned sanctions. Washington under the new administration of Joe Biden suggested that the lifting of economic measures is possible but not until after Iran returns to compliance with the deal that was undermined by the US in 2018. Tehran has so far refused to do that, but a new round of talks in Vienna will be carried out with Iran represented by a new delegation and a new presidential administration following elections in June 2021.
410000
Discuss
Popular comments
Not to mention the Nuclear Weapons Stockpile of the notorious racist Zionist War-Criminal + State-Terrorist Apartheid Regime - The Usual BS Hypocrisy + Double Standard.
Terranian The 1st
27 November, 15:42 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia
12:07 GMTNBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture
12:03 GMTPoking the Bear, US Warns Russia All Options on Table
11:49 GMTSolomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister, Reports Say
11:38 GMTOmicron: Indian Politicians Urge PM Modi to Ban Flights From Affected Countries Amid COVID Scare
11:27 GMTLive Updates: First Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in Germany and Czech Republic
10:47 GMTUS Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
10:40 GMTBoJo to Unveil Crackdown on Crime to Return to 'Bread-and-Butter Politics' Amid 'Sleaze' Row: Report
10:34 GMTAlex Ovechkin Sets Yet Another Record, Inching Closer to Becoming NHL's All-Time Scorer
10:25 GMTSouth African Medical Association Says Omicron Variant Causes 'Mild Disease'
08:45 GMTJapanese PM Kishida: Tokyo Eyeing Enemy Base Strike Capability Amid China and NK's Military Buildup
08:34 GMTBiden's Re-Election Bid: Should US Politicians & Justices of Advanced Age Undergo Cognitive Tests?
08:21 GMTAt Least Two Killed in UK as Storm Arwen Pounds Parts of Country
07:58 GMT'Dry Turkey' on 'Stolen Land': BLM Faces Twitter Backlash for Blasting Thanksgiving
07:25 GMT'End of an Era': Celebs Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim
07:00 GMT'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face
06:12 GMTNetizens in Grip of Guesswork After WHO Skips Two Greek Letters to Name New COVID Variant
05:55 GMTAustralia Halts Flights From 9 Southern African Countries Over Omicron Strain
05:24 GMTKanye West Says God Wants to Bring Him and Kim Together Again
05:10 GMTAs Indian Health Survey Suggests Women Outnumber Men Expert Claims 'This Isn't the Real Number'