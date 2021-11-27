https://sputniknews.com/20211127/at-least-one-killed-in-northern-ireland-as-storm-arwen-pounds-parts-of-uk-1091061368.html

At Least One Killed in Northern Ireland as Storm Arwen Pounds Parts of UK

Earlier on Saturday, the Met Office said that winds had reached almost 100 miles per hour in some parts of northeastern England as a result of the devastating... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

A falling tree killed a man in Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Storm Arwen, which pounded parts of the UK with strong winds, rain, and snow, causing traffic chaos.The northeastern coasts of England and Scotland, as well as the southwestern coasts of Wales are under amber weather warnings until around 9 a.m. on Saturday, while a yellow warning covers most of the UK until 6 p.m..Forecasters told people to brace for further damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, as well as road and bridge closures, power cuts, and large waves. A Met Office statement warned that people "should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life".The Independent cited Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon as saying that "the worst-affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75 mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times".He suggested that Storm Arwen, which moved in from the North Sea, will start to travel south before easing on Sunday.According to the spokesman, the storm comes "on the back of a fall in temperature, with parts of rural Scotland and England to drop below freezing during the night".Scottish Transport Minister Graeme Day, for his part, called on travellers to take the weather into consideration, adding, "the whole country is going to see blustery conditions, but the Met Office is telling us that eastern parts of Scotland in particular are going to see some difficult weather".About 25,000 homes in Scotland have, meanwhile, been left without power as a result of Storm Arwen, with UK Northern Power Grid reporting outages in northeastern England and Northern Ireland.

