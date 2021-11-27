https://sputniknews.com/20211127/as-indian-health-survey-suggests-women-outnumber-men-expert-claims-this-isnt-the-real-number-1091028519.html

As Indian Health Survey Suggests Women Outnumber Men Expert Claims 'This Isn't the Real Number'

As Indian Health Survey Suggests Women Outnumber Men Expert Claims 'This Isn't the Real Number'

According to a report released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry, it is the first time since the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS) began... 27.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-27T05:10+0000

2021-11-27T05:10+0000

2021-11-27T05:10+0000

gender

india

gender gap

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091044948_0:118:3148:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_80a6c50c52ed1d9f246c56084ae482f3.jpg

As per the fifth round of the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS), India has more women than men. There are 1,020 women for every 1,000 men according to the report released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.Urban India has a sex ratio of 985 women for every 1,000 men in the latest edition of NFHS, while in rural India it is 1,037 women for 1,000 men. Speaking with Sputnik, Professor K Srinath Reddy, one of the country's top public health experts and president of the Public Health Foundation of India, said: "Unlike other developed countries, India has less women than men, and it's a matter of concern. The question of missing female foeticide and gender preference is always questioned internationally".Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen in a 1990 essay in The New York Review of Books, first used the term "missing women" in connection with India's sex ratio. At the time, there were 927 women per 1,000 men in India.Reddy said the survey cannot be taken as the final arbiter, because only the "federal government can validate it".Reddy, however, stressed the result suggests that "some positive correction is happening".Nand Lal Mishra, a research fellow at the International Institute of Population Sciences, says he's not completely satisfied with the research methodology.The NFHS-5 was conducted in two phases between 2019 and 2021, covering 636,699 households —724,115 women and 101,839 men from 707 districts in the country.The states and Union Territories that were surveyed in Phase-II are Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand."[The] sex ratio recorded by the workers is based on de facto enumeration, meaning the number of males and females who were present in the household on the last night of the survey", Mishra explained. "Secondly, the second phase of the survey was held during the COVID-19 pandemic. This time a large migrant population came back to their hometown, especially women".NFHS is the most comprehensive database on a host of socioeconomic and health indicators focusing on women. Its basic results can be compared to the previous four rounds conducted in 1992-93, 1998-99, 2005-06, and 2015-16.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

gender, india, gender gap, india