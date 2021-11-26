Registration was successful!
BREAKING: WHO Assesses New COVID Strain as Worrying, Botswana Spreads Faster Than Delta
YouTube Star Recreates Real-Life Squid Game With a Huge Cash Prize
YouTube Star Recreates Real-Life Squid Game With a Huge Cash Prize
Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, became an Internet sensation at the age of 17 after his video "counting to 100,000" went viral in 2017. Since then he... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
YouTube star MrBeast recreated the popular South Korean survival drama Squid Game in real life. The Netflix series is about people in debt being forced to play deadly children's games in a bid to win a huge cash prize.The competition organised by MrBeast featured all challenges from the series, but with one exception – they were dreadfully harmless. Thus, unlike characters in the drama, who died when they failed at competitions, the individuals, who took part in real Squid Game, were completely safe and even received prizes when they lost.According to the blogger, it cost him $3,5 million to recreate the show – $2 million to build scenery from the series and film the competition and another $1.5 million on cash prizes.456 individuals from took part in the show, which has almost 60 million views since it was uploaded on 25 November. The winner got a cash prize of $456,000. MrBeast is known for making expensive challenges, which feature huge cash prizes. Since the blogger rose to fame he has also been making videos, where he donates large amounts of money to individuals. He is also known for his philanthropic work. Together with former NASA engineer Mark Rober, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, created a fundraising challenge, aimed at planting trees across the United States. Since its launch in 2019 #TeamTrees has raised over $20 million and planted 9 million trees.His new fundraiser project #TeamSeas aims to remove 30 million pounds of marine debris by 1 January 2022.
YouTube Star Recreates Real-Life Squid Game With a Huge Cash Prize

16:36 GMT 26.11.2021
Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, became an Internet sensation at the age of 17 after his video "counting to 100,000" went viral in 2017. Since then he became one of the most popular vloggers on the platform and was credited with pioneering a genre of videos, which feature expensive stunts and challenges.
YouTube star MrBeast recreated the popular South Korean survival drama Squid Game in real life. The Netflix series is about people in debt being forced to play deadly children's games in a bid to win a huge cash prize.
The competition organised by MrBeast featured all challenges from the series, but with one exception – they were dreadfully harmless. Thus, unlike characters in the drama, who died when they failed at competitions, the individuals, who took part in real Squid Game, were completely safe and even received prizes when they lost.
According to the blogger, it cost him $3,5 million to recreate the show – $2 million to build scenery from the series and film the competition and another $1.5 million on cash prizes.
456 individuals from took part in the show, which has almost 60 million views since it was uploaded on 25 November. The winner got a cash prize of $456,000.

MrBeast is known for making expensive challenges, which feature huge cash prizes. Since the blogger rose to fame he has also been making videos, where he donates large amounts of money to individuals. He is also known for his philanthropic work. Together with former NASA engineer Mark Rober, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, created a fundraising challenge, aimed at planting trees across the United States. Since its launch in 2019 #TeamTrees has raised over $20 million and planted 9 million trees.

His new fundraiser project #TeamSeas aims to remove 30 million pounds of marine debris by 1 January 2022.
