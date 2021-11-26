https://sputniknews.com/20211126/watch---train-carrying-hundreds-of-passengers-catches-fire-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-1091045492.html

WATCH - Train Carrying Hundreds of Passengers Catches Fire in India's Madhya Pradesh

WATCH - Train Carrying Hundreds of Passengers Catches Fire in India's Madhya Pradesh

All the passengers were evacuated from the train in good time and no casualties have been reported. However, the incident has done major damage to the... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

A major fire broke out in a moving train carrying hundreds of passengers on the Udhampur-Durg Express on Friday in India's state of Madhya Pradesh.The incident took place at around 16.00 IST (13.30 GMT) when two of the train's air-conditioned bogies (a type of chassis which carries a wheelset) suddenly caught fire which quickly spread to another four bogies while the train was travelling towards Dholpur in Rajasthan state from Morena in Madhya Pradesh.After passengers raised the alarm, the train was stopped immediately and all the passengers were safely evacuated.A video of the horrific incident is doing the rounds on the internet in which people can be seen trying to extinguish the fire while the train is enveloped by a cloud of smoke.Although the cause of the fire is still unknown, several firefighters were needed to put out the raging flames.

