Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports
Local authorities reportedly said that the incident took place near the village of Glogjan near Decani at around 7 pm local time.
Shots have been fired at a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's national television reported Friday.At least two students, born in 2003 and 2004 respectively, and the driver of the bus are dead, and two people were injured in the shooting, the hospital in Pecs reportedly confirmed.The condition of the injured is reportedly stable.No information has been provided so far regarding the perpetrators.
Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports 19:53 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 20:11 GMT 26.11.2021) Being updated
Local authorities reportedly said that the incident took place near the village of Glogjan near Decani at around 7 pm local time.
Shots have been fired at a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's national television reported Friday.
At least two students, born in 2003 and 2004 respectively, and the driver of the bus are dead, and two people were injured in the shooting, the hospital in Pecs reportedly confirmed.
The condition of the injured is reportedly stable.
No information has been provided so far regarding the perpetrators.