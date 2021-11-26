Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/unknown-persons-open-fire-at-bus-with-students-in-kosovo-several-feared-dead---reports-1091053524.html
Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports
Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports
Local authorities reportedly said that the incident took place near the village of Glogjan near Decani at around 7 pm local time. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
Shots have been fired at a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's national television reported Friday.At least two students, born in 2003 and 2004 respectively, and the driver of the bus are dead, and two people were injured in the shooting, the hospital in Pecs reportedly confirmed.The condition of the injured is reportedly stable.No information has been provided so far regarding the perpetrators.
kosovo, police, shooting, students, bus, gunfire

Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports

19:53 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 20:11 GMT 26.11.2021)
Kosovo police special unit members secure the area near the village of Cabra, north western Kosovo, during an ongoing police operation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Kosovo police special unit members secure the area near the village of Cabra, north western Kosovo, during an ongoing police operation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
Being updated
Local authorities reportedly said that the incident took place near the village of Glogjan near Decani at around 7 pm local time.
Shots have been fired at a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's national television reported Friday.
At least two students, born in 2003 and 2004 respectively, and the driver of the bus are dead, and two people were injured in the shooting, the hospital in Pecs reportedly confirmed.
The condition of the injured is reportedly stable.
No information has been provided so far regarding the perpetrators.
