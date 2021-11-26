https://sputniknews.com/20211126/unknown-persons-open-fire-at-bus-with-students-in-kosovo-several-feared-dead---reports-1091053524.html

Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports

Unknown Persons Open Fire at Bus With Students in Kosovo, Several Feared Dead - Reports

Local authorities reportedly said that the incident took place near the village of Glogjan near Decani at around 7 pm local time. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T19:53+0000

2021-11-26T19:53+0000

2021-11-26T20:11+0000

kosovo

police

shooting

students

bus

gunfire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091053705_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3428123428604c7d43dc231cf898b9.jpg

Shots have been fired at a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's national television reported Friday.At least two students, born in 2003 and 2004 respectively, and the driver of the bus are dead, and two people were injured in the shooting, the hospital in Pecs reportedly confirmed.The condition of the injured is reportedly stable.No information has been provided so far regarding the perpetrators.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kosovo, police, shooting, students, bus, gunfire