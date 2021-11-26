Twitterians Slam LeBron as 'LeSnitch' After He Gets Pacers Fans Kicked Out of Game

Basketball star LeBron James has come under fire after he demanded two Indiana Pacers fans be ejected from Wednesday's game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. According to the NBA all-star, the hecklers said something extremely inappropriate, repeatedly targeting him with obscene gestures and insults.The fans were then hurriedly escorted out by security.Some reports suggested they made veiled death threats against LeBron's son Bronny, but there has been no official statement about the incident.The situation caused basketball fans to take to Twitter to share their thoughts: some backed the player, while others were not very happy with LeBron's actions, instantly coming up with a new moniker for him.
The Lakers superstar said the fans had crossed the line with their insults.
"When obscene gestures and language come into it, (it) can't be tolerated", he said. "There's a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me".
The fans were then hurriedly escorted out by security.
Some reports suggested they made veiled death threats against LeBron's son Bronny, but there has been no official statement about the incident.
The situation caused basketball fans to take to Twitter to share their thoughts: some backed the player, while others were not very happy with LeBron's actions, instantly coming up with a new moniker for him.
They probably called him softer than baby shit, which he proved by running and telling the ref on them like a bitch. Jordan nor Kobe would've done that. They would've dropped 60 and hit the last shot right next to them. #LeSnitchhttps://t.co/n3QyMbnwIO