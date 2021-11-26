https://sputniknews.com/20211126/twitterians-slam-lebron-as-lesnitch-after-he-gets-pacers-fans-kicked-out-of-game-1091031772.html

Twitterians Slam LeBron as 'LeSnitch' After He Gets Pacers Fans Kicked Out of Game

Twitterians Slam LeBron as 'LeSnitch' After He Gets Pacers Fans Kicked Out of Game

The Lakers superstar said the fans had crossed the line with their insults. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T11:05+0000

2021-11-26T11:05+0000

2021-11-26T11:05+0000

basketball

lebron james

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107708/53/1077085342_0:147:2815:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_021992966e99a4a8ad6f1c6f2a3f8e9a.jpg

Basketball star LeBron James has come under fire after he demanded two Indiana Pacers fans be ejected from Wednesday's game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. According to the NBA all-star, the hecklers said something extremely inappropriate, repeatedly targeting him with obscene gestures and insults.The fans were then hurriedly escorted out by security.Some reports suggested they made veiled death threats against LeBron's son Bronny, but there has been no official statement about the incident.The situation caused basketball fans to take to Twitter to share their thoughts: some backed the player, while others were not very happy with LeBron's actions, instantly coming up with a new moniker for him.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

basketball, lebron james, sport