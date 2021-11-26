Trade Unionists Slam Labour London Mayor Khan Over ‘Unnecessary Strike’ Tweet
It’s extremely disappointing that the RMT refused to attend talks yesterday with TfL to try to come to a resolution. I urge them to come back to the table.— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 26, 2021
Tube Union RMT has written to @SadiqKhan, @MayorofLondon, to express the union’s deep disappointment at ‘incorrect statements’ he made on Twitter this morning that are a total misrepresentation of the facts around the Night Tube dispute...#tubestrikehttps://t.co/VGLKbHYRIk pic.twitter.com/9Ib9EwnHSn— RMT (@RMTunion) November 26, 2021
This strike is *absolutely* necessary. London Underground workers’ well-being and work-life balance is important, and they have every right to defend it.— Fire Brigades Union (@fbunational) November 26, 2021
We wholeheartedly support @RMTunion and striking tube drivers✊ https://t.co/8PAluRb9CG
Solidarity to @RMTunion with their strike. Workers fighting for justice. That is why the POA are currently balloting our OSG members for their views in an indicative ballot on pay. Steve Gillan Gen Sec.— POA (@POAUnion) November 26, 2021
Sadiq should be focussing his anger @TfL and not the @RMTunion— Andrew Mercer (Join a union) (@andy_mercer) November 26, 2021
A Labour mayor choosing to criticise striking workers is completely unacceptable and a shocking position to take, I wonder why he has chosen to do so 👀🙄
Solidity to all striking workers and the RMT ✊ https://t.co/3ktmWkMIeM
This is shameful from @MayorofLondon We are Londoners, we are workers and we stand with the @RMTunion 💪🏿👫 https://t.co/5VpDiUIz9n— PCS Union - BEIS London & South 🚩💚✊🏾 (@BEIS_PCS_LS) November 26, 2021
Earlier today, @SadiqKhan said that the RMT "refused to attend talks" to resolve the tube strike.— Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) November 26, 2021
But @RMTunion says that's not true – and they have the receipts.
So either the Mayor is lying to Londoners to protect TfL management, or he was lied to himself. pic.twitter.com/tBarrILfcm
You don’t impose new contractual conditions on workers without their agreement. Extraordinarily straight forward.— Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 26, 2021
Full support and solidarity for RMT workers on strike today.— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 26, 2021
Forcing workers to do day and night shifts is completely ridiculous.
A night tube should be provided without overwork and understaffing. https://t.co/af5awkk3gV
There is a reason workers have a special word for those who pretend to be on their side yet undermine worker's efforts to improve their conditions through strike action. Sadiq Khan is giving a striking example of this today.— Momentum Oxfordshire (@MomentumOx) November 26, 2021
We stand in solidarity with the @RMTunion workers! https://t.co/dImraPx5I2