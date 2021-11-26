https://sputniknews.com/20211126/super-group-wanna-one-reunited-for-the-first-time-in-almost-3-years-1091049593.html

Super Group Wanna One Reunited for the First Time in Almost 3 Years

2 days and 10 months fans of project group Wanna One posted a photo together with only one member missing. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

Member Kim Jae-hwan shared the photo along with the message, 'Long time no see' on his Instagram page on November 26. In the published photo, Wanna One members Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, and Ha Seong-woon are seen together. All 10 members except Lai Kuanlin, who is currently active in China, met for the first time since their last group activity in 2019. Wanna One debuted in August 2017 as a project group for Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2' and ended their activities on January 27, 2019. They have reunited for an upcoming performance at '2021 MAMA' that will be held on December 11. Fans of the group shared their excitement about the reunion on Twitter and soon after the name of the band was trending.

