Sucker Punch: MMA Fighter Salvato Arrested for Biting Roommate's Testicles

MMA fighter Donavan Salvato was arrested for “domestic assault with bodily injury" after he allegedly bit his roommate's genitals, reports suggest. Salvato allegedly started a fight with his roommate, Abel Sosa, over a lease. According to a police report, the fighter punched Sosa in the head and body and then bit his pants, leaving a laceration on his testicles.However, Salvato denied the claims, saying those injuries were caused by a normal fight, as they both were grappling each other over the room; but Sosa stated he was bitten.
It is never a good idea to throw hands with a pro fighter - but not for the reasons you might expect. Sometimes, the main problem is not their skill, but their unorthodox fighting style.
“If you know this individual do not trust your nuts around him... Literally the evidence I will be using in court is a piece of skin that he manage to rip from my testicles. I received 3 stitches at the VA hospital and multiple injections to prevent dental infection from spreading, right on veterans day", he said.