Sucker Punch: MMA Fighter Salvato Arrested for Biting Roommate's Testicles

It is never a good idea to throw hands with a pro fighter - but not for the reasons you might expect. Sometimes, the main problem is not their skill, but their... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

MMA fighter Donavan Salvato was arrested for “domestic assault with bodily injury" after he allegedly bit his roommate's genitals, reports suggest. Salvato allegedly started a fight with his roommate, Abel Sosa, over a lease. According to a police report, the fighter punched Sosa in the head and body and then bit his pants, leaving a laceration on his testicles.However, Salvato denied the claims, saying those injuries were caused by a normal fight, as they both were grappling each other over the room; but Sosa stated he was bitten.

