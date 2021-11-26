Registration was successful!
Sleepless Nights & Constipation: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Days Uncovered
Sleepless Nights & Constipation: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Days Uncovered
Jeffrey Epstein's final days were filled with fear, anxiety, and lies. New documents have revealed how the billionaire financier and convicted sex offender... 26.11.2021

Sleepless Nights & Constipation: Jeffrey Epstein's Final Days Uncovered

04:11 GMT 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .
Nevin Brown
All materials
Jeffrey Epstein’s final days were filled with fear, anxiety, and lies. New documents have revealed how the billionaire financier and convicted sex offender spent his last days in a New York detention center.
Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide inside a prison cell on August 10, 2019, created a firestorm of conspiracy. A poll from November of 2021, suggests that 45% of Americans believe Epstein was murdered and that only 16% believe he committed suicide.
New documents obtained by the New York Times from the Federal Bureau of Prisons has revealed Epstein’s condition and time behind bars. The evidence paints a picture of an incompetently run prison made to look foolish by an extremely intelligent and manipulative man.
Epstein’s final days saw a miserable man take his own life as the horrific life he had fashioned for himself deteriorated right before his eyes.

The Beginning

Epstein’s stay at the Metropolitan Correctional Center started July 2019. Following his arrival on a private jet from Paris, he was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.
Epstein faced charges that over many years he had recruited and paid dozens of teenage girls to engage in sexual activities with him at his residences in New York and Florida. If convicted, he faced up to 45 years in prison. At 66 years of age, that meant a life sentence.
Documents reveal that from day one the detention center was fraught with errors and incompetency. Epstein was initially described at an intake screening as a Black male - he was white, and that he had no prior sex offense convictions when he actually had two from 2008. It seems officials also failed to indicate that he was a high-profile inmate and initially sent him into the general prison population.
It took a day for the warden to realize that Epstein was a high-profile inmate and remove him from the general population. On July, 9th Epstein underwent a formal suicide risk evaluation.

Epstein’s Downward Spiral

In his evaluation, the psychologist reportedly found him pleasant, accommodating, coherent and even humorous.

The psychologist wrote in her notes, “Epstein adamantly denied any suicidal ideation, intention or plan,” adding, “he was future-oriented” and had recorded him as saying, “being alive is fun.”

On July 23, Epstein unsuccessfully tried to take his own life. According to a post-mortem psychological reconstruction of the sex offender, it is believed that being denied bail on July 18 caused him to make an attempt on his own life. However, Epstein was only on suicide watch for 31 hours following his first suicide attempt.
As Epstein's stay in prison continued his psychological state began to deteriorate. He would complain about water running in his toilet, the orange prison attire, difficulty sleeping, dehydration, numbness in his arm, and constipation.
Federal marshals who escorted him to a court hearing believed he had “suicidal tendencies.” The prison psychologist was seemingly swayed by Epstein each time.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, hanged with his bedsheets. The signs that he would try to kill himself had reportedly been there since his arrival.
A post-mortem evaluation read, “The lack of significant interpersonal connections, a complete loss of his status in both the community and among associates, and the idea of potentially spending his life in prison,[...] were likely factors contributing to Mr. Epstein’s suicide.”
The serial sex abuser’s final days were assisted by the ineptitude of the prison staff where he awaited trial. According to some observers, the prison psychologist was unable to see through his lies and the guard’s dereliction of duty gave Epstein the chance to escape the repercussions of his crimes.
