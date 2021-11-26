Registration was successful!
LIVE: Russia's New Prichal Module Docks ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/russias-new-prichal-module-docks-iss-1091045970.html
Russia's New Prichal Module Docks ISS
Russia's New Prichal Module Docks ISS
The new nodal module was launched on 24 November, and now two days later will finally be docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after reaching its... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T14:39+0000
2021-11-26T14:39+0000
world
space
international space station (iss)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091045640_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eff840e90d1d4b60317661b7aa82eab9.jpg
Russian Prichal nodal module is docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after being successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome a couple of days ago. It will be connecting with the Nauka module, which hosts the main laboratory of the Russian segment of the ISS. Prichal is expected to serve as a docking node for another research module called the Science Power Module.Watch Sputnik's live to learn more!
space
world, space, international space station (iss)

Russia's New Prichal Module Docks ISS

14:39 GMT 26.11.2021
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The new nodal module was launched on 24 November, and now two days later will finally be docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after reaching its orbit.
Russian Prichal nodal module is docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after being successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome a couple of days ago. It will be connecting with the Nauka module, which hosts the main laboratory of the Russian segment of the ISS. Prichal is expected to serve as a docking node for another research module called the Science Power Module.
Watch Sputnik's live to learn more!
