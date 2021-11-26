Russia's New Prichal Module Docks ISS

Russian Prichal nodal module is docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after being successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome a couple of days ago. It will be connecting with the Nauka module, which hosts the main laboratory of the Russian segment of the ISS. Prichal is expected to serve as a docking node for another research module called the Science Power Module.Watch Sputnik's live to learn more!
The new nodal module was launched on 24 November, and now two days later will finally be docking with the International Space Station (ISS) after reaching its orbit.
