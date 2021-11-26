https://sputniknews.com/20211126/russian-export-centre-launches-export-professionals-service-1091045577.html

Russian Export Centre Launches 'Export Professionals' Service

Russian Export Centre Launches 'Export Professionals' Service

Russian Export Centre Launches 'Export Professionals' Service The Russian Export Centre (REC) has created an online platform for exporters which provides the services of professional contractors. The resource, called 'Export Professionals, will be available on the digital platform 'My Export'.

The service will make it possible for exporters which already sell their goods abroad or are planning to start doing so to find qualified specialists.It is easy to use because of the exporters' digital profiles. During the application process, the system automatically uploads data from the tax and customs services and other agencies. According to the online system's creators, it takes only five minutes to make an application. Even if the exporter is seeking technical assistance for the first time, the system already has frequently asked questions for each activity. Moreover, the exporter will be able to select contractors according to his or her needs and strategy. Therefore REC strives to create a comprehensive and effective tool for foreign economic activity. Alexey Mikhailikin, vice-president for rolling out the ′One window' project, said in an interview with Radio Sputnik: “There are a very small number of exporters in Russia and our objective is to encourage them, so we identify potential exporters and help them to enter the field.""Our mission is to build a good service market. To this end we are trying to standardise the quality of services, introducing common requirements and a unified process of accreditation of partners. If service providers want to deliver their services through the platform, they have to be accredited. All these steps are necessary to ensure the quality of the services provided. And quality requirements are mandatory for each of our partners and service providers."

