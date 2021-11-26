Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Powerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/powerful-magnitude-63-earthquake-strikes-along-myanmar-india-border---emsc-1091027582.html
Powerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC
Powerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC
The magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. UTC along the Myanmar-India border. 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck at the longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates of 22.82 N; 93.45 E. The quake reportedly struck at a depth of 30 km. The earthquake struck a hilly region where India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh all share a border. Reports indicate that as far away as Kolkata experienced the earthquake. The earthquake was originally reported as a 6.3 magnitude quake, then was downgraded to 6.0 magnitude, before being further downgraded to a 5.8 magnitude quake.
Powerful Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Along Myanmar-India Border - EMSC

00:00 GMT 26.11.2021 (Updated: 00:19 GMT 26.11.2021)
The magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. UTC along the Myanmar-India border.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck at the longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates of 22.82 N; 93.45 E. The quake reportedly struck at a depth of 30 km.
The earthquake struck a hilly region where India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh all share a border.
Reports indicate that as far away as Kolkata experienced the earthquake.
The earthquake was originally reported as a 6.3 magnitude quake, then was downgraded to 6.0 magnitude, before being further downgraded to a 5.8 magnitude quake.
