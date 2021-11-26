https://sputniknews.com/20211126/plane-with-swiss-foreign-minister-flying-to-china-redirected-to-moscow-1091041003.html

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow

ZURICH (Sputnik) - The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, which was en route to China, was... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-26T12:17+0000

2021-11-26T12:17+0000

2021-11-26T12:17+0000

russia

china

switzerland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104422/66/1044226692_0:104:3273:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_bcb5a528aebfc91d6233cbe328536641.jpg

Cassis was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday. The sides planned to discuss the development of bilateral relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as current international events and human rights. In addition, Cassis planned to present the Swiss government's strategy for China.

china

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, china, switzerland