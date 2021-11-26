Registration was successful!
Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, which was en route to China, was...
Cassis was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday. The sides planned to discuss the development of bilateral relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as current international events and human rights. In addition, Cassis planned to present the Swiss government's strategy for China.
26.11.2021
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, which was en route to China, was redirected to Moscow due to technical problems, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Due to technical problems, the plane of the Federal Council [Swiss government], which was on its way to China with federal adviser Ignazio Cassis on board, was redirected to Moscow. It is being checked there whether a further trip to China is possible", the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Cassis was expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday. The sides planned to discuss the development of bilateral relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as current international events and human rights. In addition, Cassis planned to present the Swiss government's strategy for China.
